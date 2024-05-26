Recruit Remaster coming to Rainbow Six Siege Operation New Blood (Y9S2) 

Fans are excited about the Recruit Remaster coming to Rainbow Six Siege Operation New Blood. After years, Ubisoft is finally reworking the Pathfinder character that made this tactical shooter famous and welcomed new players into its intense competitive FPS experience. This time, two recruits based on the Pathfinder character will have fresh personalities, loadouts, and abilities.

The Recruit Remaster was first announced with the Year 9 roadmap earlier in 2024 when Operation Deadly Omen was released. As promised, it is arriving with Y9 Season 2.

This article will go through all the changes you can expect from the Recruit Remaster coming to Rainbow Six Siege Operation New Blood.

All changes for the Recruit Remaster coming to Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Season 2

Recruit Remaster coming in Rainbow Six Siege was teased a season ago (Image via Ubisoft)

Nine years after the title's release, Ubisoft is finally reinventing its first Operator through the Recruit Remaster coming to Rainbow Six Siege. However, you will be able to play as two different Recruits, one for attack and the other for defense. The attacking Recruit is called Striker and is a female operative in Siege.

When playing Recruit on defense, you will fill the shoes of a male Operator called Sentry. Both Striker and Sentry's designs are highly inspired by the Recruit visuals of Rainbow Six Mobile, and Siege will treat these two as their 'Swiss Army Knives' of the roster.

One of the most notable features of the rework is the ability to customize your loadouts by selecting two secondary gadgets for your Recruits.

As Recruits do not hold any unique primary ability like other CTU Operators from Siege, you can mix and match any secondary utilities from the game to fill out the ability slots when playing as the Recruits. In the reveal, Ubisoft stated that it helps players adapt to strategies, fill gaps, and offer new players opportunities to explore different gadgets and tactics.

Complete loadout options for the Recruit Remaster coming to Rainbow Six Siege

Striker loadout (attacker)

Striker is a powerful version of the Recruit Remaster coming to Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Primary weapons

M4

M249

Secondary weapons

5.7 USG

ITA 12S

Gadgets

Stun Grenade

Hard Breach

Frag Grenade

Impact EMP

Smoke Grenade

Claymore

Breach Charge

Sentry loadout (defender)

Sentry is a unique defender with the Recruit Remaster coming to Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Primary weapons

M870

Commando 9

Secondary weapons

C75 Auto

Super Shorty

Gadgets

Impact Grenade

Deployable Shield

Barbed Wire

Nitro Cell

Proximity Alarm

Observation Blocker

Bulletproof Camera

Both Recruits are two-armor and two-speed operatives and can use their gadgets in any combination possible. This means you can fill the ability slots according to your preference when playing them after the Recruit Remaster update in Operation New Blood.

