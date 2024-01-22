Rainbow Six Siege introduces the long-awaited shield rework in test labs: Possible live server release date, Operators, and more

Rainbow Six Siege's long-teased rework for the shield Operators is finally in the test labs. The test servers have demonstrated how the shield rework will look for the Operators. The rework will change the shield meta drastically, as the gadget will see a much more aggressive use. That said, it is still not final, as Ubisoft has stated that the changes are still undergoing backend tests before it fully launches.

Shield Operators have been pretty underused in Siege up until now. Fans have often asked the developers to tweak their kit due to their situational use. With the upcoming update, however, gamers might see these Operators in a different light.

Rainbow Six Siege shield rework update explored in Operation Deep Freeze

Expand Tweet

The upcoming shield rework in Rainbow Six Siege has officially made its way to the lab test servers. The rework now allows all shield Operators to sprint with the gadget while letting you use the new free-look feature. However, you can no longer one-hit down a player while using melee with a shield.

Ubisoft has stated this will completely change the gadget's meta while increasing the pick rate for shield Operators in the longer run.

Here are all the listed changes for the shield rework in Rainbow Six Siege:

Sprint with shield

Bash through barricades

Free look

Removed hip-firing

Melee only takes 35 HP from the player instead of the DBNO state

The shield rework for Operators was first announced in early Year 8 with the Siege roadmap for 2023 and only for Attackers. The rework was scheduled for Year 8 Season 4, Operation Deep Freeze. However, with Tubarao's launch, Ubisoft announced it needed more time to revamp the shield mechanism before introducing it into the live servers.

That said, the developers introduced the rework to the new test labs. So far, Ubisoft has not given a specific release date for the shield rework; however, the French developers have stated that the rework may come with the next Operation in Year 9 Season 1.

Which Operators will receive the rework in Rainbow Six Siege?

There are currently three shield attackers in Rainbow Six Siege, namely, Montagne, Blitz, and Fuze. However, Ubisoft has stated that more Operators will receive shields in the future. The developers did not state which operators would receive the shield; however, gamers assume it will be some of the 3-armor ones.

Siege has recently seen a lot of reworks, including the frag grenade update. With the shield rework officially seeing the light, it is yet to see what the developers have planned for the game.