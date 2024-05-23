Oregon is easily one of the most played maps in Siege and picking the best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Oregon can make your life much easier. Although players agree that this map is a fairly balanced option in Siege's pool, you will struggle to progress if you don't pick the current operatives and their loadouts while attacking or defending Oregon.

This article will list the six best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Oregon that you can pick to win more rounds and have an enjoyable playthrough of this map.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Oregon on the attacking side

1) Maverick

Maverick in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Maverick is a go-to for attacking in Oregon, as the hard-breach Operator can help you take control of 2F Attic and open hatches in 1F Meeting, 1F Security room, and 1F Lobby effortlessly, despite Kaid's presence.

If you pick Maverick, you can also pair him up with Nomad so she can take care of flanks while you use Maverick's Blow Torch to open breaches.

2) Nomad

Nomad in Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Nomad is the next best attacker to pick, as the Moroccan Operator carries a strong flank-watching primary gadget called the Airjab. It is a great tool to prevent defenders from lurking and catch attackers off-guard through flanks in huge maps like Oregon.

Nomad is also a crucial pick to counter run-outs while attacking the 2F site, as defenders often play aggressively from 1F Garage, Lobby, and bottom White stairs window.

3) Ace

Ace is another great hard-breach Operator in Oregon (Image via Ubisoft)

Ace stands tall as the most important hard-breacher on the map and one of the best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Oregon, generally. His S.E.L.M.A. charges are great for opening most walls since both Bandit and Kaid are easy to deal with through vertical play on the 2F site.

Moreover, Ace also comes in handy while attacking the 1F Kitchen and Basement sites.

Best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Oregon in defending side

1) Solis

Solis is one of the best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Oregon (Image via Ubisoft)

Solis is one of the most powerful Operators that can be used for defense in Oregon. Her SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor is great for catching drones early in the round, which in turn helps Kaid set up his Rtila claws. Additionally, Solis can attempt vertical plays on the 2F site that might help the team deny plant and rush executes from the 2F Bedroom side.

Solis' loadout also gives her the freedom to play more aggressively on a map like Oregon. She can get close up with her primary ITA12L shotgun in this map, which helps her open hatches and make rotations for herself when escaping a sticky situation.

2) Kaid

Kaid in Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Kaid is another must-pick hard-breach denial Operator for Oregon. Not only does his primary weapon, the TCSG12, give him a great advantage at ranged combat with the Magnified scopes, but he also excels at tricking the main walls and hatches on the map. Paired with decent projectile deniers like Jäger, Wamai, or Aruni, Kaid can keep a reinforced wall closed for a long time.

Kaid is a force to be reckoned with, as the defender possesses both decent weapons and utility, and is easily one of the best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Oregon.

3) Mute

Mute in R6 Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Mute is a great pick for Oregon for several reasons, although his loadout is the primary reason he shines while complementing his gadget. Equipped with the M590A1 Shotgun and the reliable SMG-11, he becomes a difficult Operator to deal with while treading into tight corners of the Oregon map.

Paired with his Signal Disrupters, Mute can easily prevent drones from gaining any intel on him or the bomb sites, keeping him in a very advantageous position throughout the round. Additionally, when playing Mute, you can easily make the important rotate and set up the site for your team.

To read more on Rainbow Six Siege, check out these articles:

