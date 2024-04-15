To rank up quickly in Rainbow Six Siege Ranked 2.0, you must maintain a proper winning streak to climb up the ranks efficiently. While the current ranking system's rating differs from the hidden MMR introduced by Ubisoft in Operation Solar Raid, the rating is still taken into consideration when ranking up through the divisions. That said, ranking up in Ranked 2.0 is comparatively easier as the new ranking system only has 100 points per rank.

This article will briefly guide you on how to rank up quickly in Rainbow Six Siege.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Tips to rank up quickly in Rainbow Six Siege

At the moment, there are eight rank divisions in the game. To rank up quickly in Rainbow Six Siege, you must go through each rank lobby, as you will be starting right from the bottom, Copper V.

Unlike the previously ranked playlist, where the game asked you to play ten placement matches to decide your rank, Ranked 2.0 places you in Copper V from the get-go. Right after the first game, you must keep playing to climb up.

Here's how you can rank up quickly in Rainbow Six Siege Ranked 2.0:

Be consistent

Consistently play ranked in Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Consistency is heavily rewarded in Ranked 2.0, as the more you play, the better you will be at understanding strategies and playing against your opponents who share a similar MMR (matchmaking rating) from your lobbies.

Consistently playing ranked games will also improve your map knowledge across all the ranked maps in Rainbow Six Siege.

Find a stack

Official Siege Discord server can help to find a good stack (Image via Discord)

Playing solo in Ranked 2.0 can significantly affect your rank-up experience in the game, as communication is key to winning more games. You must find a stack of teammates who you are comfortable with in long games.

You can find a stack to play with on the official Rainbow Six Siege Discord server or other third-party websites.

Play for the team

Picking correct Operators in Rainbow Six Siege is crucial (Image via Ubisoft)

With a vast roster of Operators present in the game, you can easily rank up quickly in Rainbow Six Siege by picking the one that has an impactful primary gadget and loadout. When trying to win more ranked games, you must always pick an Operator that aids your team.

For example, Operators like Valkyrie, Lesion, Mute, and Solis currently work great with the defender meta and are always needed. Similarly, when attacking, picking the right Operator to execute a site push can be greatly beneficial to the team.

