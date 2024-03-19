Rainbow Six Siege map tier list (Y9S1)

The Rainbow Six Siege map tier list is constantly evolving as developers look to keep the operators and maps balanced. Following the advent of Operation Deadly Omen in Y9S1, map strategies need to be restructured. With its latest attacker Deimos and other reworks, players need to rethink how a particular location in a map can be approached.

This Rainbow Six Siege Map Tier List analyzes maps in the current ranked pool, considering attacker and defender viability, objective control, and the overall impact of the latest updates.

Whether you're a veteran strategist or a newcomer and want to take a deep dive into the world of Siege, this Rainbow Six Siege map tier list will equip you with the knowledge to dominate any map in Y9S1.

All maps ranked in the Rainbow Six Siege map tier list of Operation Deadly Omen (Y9S1)

Expand Tweet

There are a total of 16 maps currently in the ranked map pool. We have distributed these maps over four different categories based on standard parameters. Those parameters are popularity, pick rate, balancing, and more. Here are the categories:

S-Tier

A-Tier

B-Tier

C-Tier

In this aforementioned tier list, the S-Tier node represents the highest tier while the C-Tier is the lowest. We’ll keep you updated about the map tier list season after season. However, for now, let’s talk about the tiers for Y9S1.

Rainbow Six Siege Map tier list in Y9S1 (Image via Ubisoft/Tiermaker)

S-Tier

S-Tier maps in the map tier list of Y9S1 (image via Ubisoft)

S-Tier maps in our Rainbow Six Siege Map tier list of Y9S1 feature maps are now in their most balanced state. These maps offer many pathways to rotate to a bombsite. Moreover, instead of implementing the same old strategies, players can take different approaches to clinch a victory. Ranging from a long hallway to different narrow alleys, the maps have a variety of locations that are conducive to competitive gameplay.

Here are the maps listed under the S-Tier of the Rainbow Six Siege Map tier list:

Oregon

Clubhouse

A-Tier

A-Tier maps in the map tier list of Y9S1 (image via Ubisoft)

The maps residing in the A-Tier of our Rainbow Six Siege tier list of Y9S1 offer a lot of routes for both attackers and defenders. However, all of these maps have undergone reworks at least once, and the community has praised and welcomed those changes.

Most of these maps have a huge presence in the competitive pool of R6. Their map dynamics offer defenders a chance to roam around the map and hold multiple entry points in between, making it defender-friendly.

These are the maps that belong to the A-Tier of the Rainbow Six Siege map tier list of Y9S1:

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Chalet

Border

Theme Park

B-Tier

B-Tier maps in the map tier list of Y9S1 (image via Ubisoft)

The B-Tier maps on this list are not the best but have a better pick rate than C-Tier maps. They offer a better visual experience for players, but they haven’t seen any significant changes for a long time. Hence, players don’t have much room to take a unique approach while attacking or defending a bomb site.

Moreover, professionals tend to avoid these maps in the pro league due to the generic approach to strategy. These maps need massive reworks before they can move up the tier list.

Hence, let’s take a look at the maps residing in the B-Tier of the Rainbow Six Siege map tier list of Y9S1:

Bank

Villa

Nighthaven Labs

Skyscraper

Coastline

C-Tier

C-Tier maps in the map tier list of Y9S1 (image via Ubisoft)

While some maps residing in the C-Tier have been newly introduced, others have undergone a rework. These have the worst pick rates among all maps in the Rainbow Six Siege competitive pool. Despite the maps having undergone massive reworks, players tend to avoid them in both rank lobbies and in the professional scene.

The community doesn’t welcome these maps since some of them (like Lair and Emerald Plains) have been newly introduced, and players need to study them more to get a better overview of site executions. The maps are not newcomer-friendly either.

The maps in the C-Tier of the Rainbow Six Siege map tier list of Y9S1 are as follows:

Kanal

Consulate

Outback

Lair

Emerald Plains

To read more tier lists like this, click here:

Rainbow Six Attacker Operator list || Rainbow Six Defender Player list || Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Deadly Omen || Crossplay in Rainbox Six Siege explained