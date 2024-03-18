Rainbow Six Siege Attacker Operator tier list (Y9S1)

The attacker operator tier list in Rainbow Six Siege has changed with the arrival of Operation Deadly Omen in Y9S1, and the meta has shifted owing to many changes overall. Breaching walls, outsmarting defenders, and securing the objective – that's the life of an attacker in Siege. With weapon buffs, attachment reworks, and a brand new attacker, it's time to rethink your attacking strategy.

This operator tier list for Y9S1 dives deep into every attacker's arsenal, evaluating their gadgets, guns, and overall usefulness in helping your team dominate the round.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

All attackers ranked in the Operator tier list for Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen (Y9S1)

Rainbow Six Siege attackers Operator tier list in Y9S1 (Image via Ubisoft/ Tiermaker)

With the introduction of Deimos in Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen, Siege has a roster of 36 attackers. We have categorized them using the standard S, A, B, C, and D notations in this operator tier list, with S being the best and D being the worst.

S-tier

S-tier attackers in operator tier list Y9S1 (Image via Ubisoft)

The top attackers of Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 are the wrecking crew. Their gadgets are game-changers, turning the tide of an attack with intel-gathering, area denial, or sheer destructive power. These operators are the ones you'll see turning pro-league matches upside down, and they're guaranteed to boost your win rate if played properly.

The S-tier attackers in this operator tier list are:

Dokkaebi

Buck

Finka

Ace

Ying

Dokkaebi's Logic Bombs force defenders to answer their phones, revealing locations and disrupting their concentration while hacking cams to give attackers a crucial intel advantage. This intel domination makes her a top pick for coordinated teams.

Buck smashes his way onto the S-tier list. His under-barrel shotgun blasts through destructible surfaces and floors, creating unpredictable entry points and forcing defenders to scramble.

Finka boosts your team's health, reducing recoil and reviving downed teammates with a fighting chance. Additionally, she can use her grenades to clear out sneaky angles. This versatility makes her a must-pick for aggressive pushes and clutch situations.

Ying throws a flashbang party. Her Candela blinds defenders, flushing them out of hiding and making them easy pickings. They also create windows of opportunity for teammates to push objectives or plant the defuser.

A-tier

A-tier attackers in operator tier list Y9S1 (Image via Ubisoft)

A-tier attackers bring the muscle but with a dash of finesse. Their gadgets might not single-handedly win rounds, but they pack a punch when used strategically. These operators often boast top-tier weaponry and benefit greatly from the new attachment options in Y9S1, making them adaptable and reliable choices for a well-coordinated team.

The following attackers are on A-tier in our operator tier list:

Maverick

Twitch

Grim

Gridlock

Nomad

Thermite

Hibana

Ash

Capitao

Maverick's blowtorch carves precise holes, creating sightlines for teammates or unexpected pathways onto objectives. As the game's arguably best breacher, he can breach any surface, countering complex defenses and paving the way for victory.

Twitch's drone blitzes are electrifying. Her Shock Drone destroys gadgets, clearing out pesky traps and cameras. This electronic warfare disrupts defenses and opens up pathways for teammates to push. Although not a frontline fighter, Twitch's drone control and DMR place her on A-tier in our operator tier list.

Grim's Kawan Hive launcher might seem niche, but it excels at area denial. It latches onto defenders, forcing them to move or face a health drain. This disrupts enemy positions and creates opportunities for teammates to push.

Gridlock throws down Trax Stingers, slowing defender movement and rotations. This area denial forces enemies to play cautiously, allowing teammates to push or hold objectives.

Nomad's Airjabs disrupt enemy plans with a blast, forcing defenders to relocate or face knockback. This area denial makes her a strong pick, especially for flushing out anchors or denying flankers on the objective.

Thermite's Exothermic Charges burn through reinforced walls, opening up crucial pathways for attack. While not the most versatile, his ability to breach key objectives secures him a solid A-tier spot in our operator tier list.

Hibana's X-Kairos pellets are breaching royalty. They open reinforced walls and hatches with ease, creating multiple entry points and keeping defenders on their toes. She can choose the number of pellets to use, making her a solid choice for opening up pesky angles.

Ash can use her breaching charges to blast through anything in her way. Although not the most strategic attacker, with her straightforward approach and powerful R4C rifle, which has ACOG again in Y9S1, Ash is a reliable A-tier pick.

Capitao's arrows are a nightmare for defenders. He can flush enemies out with asphyxiating smoke or deny areas with long-lasting flames, making him a master of area control and a strong A-tier pick.

B-tier

B-tier attackers in operator tier list Y9S1 (Image via Ubisoft)

B-tier attackers are still good choices, but their effectiveness can be situational. They might require more team coordination or specific map knowledge to shine, but in the right hands, they can be game-changers.

B-tier attackers in this operator tier list are:

Amaru

Jackal

Osa

Ram

Iana

Brava

Flores

IQ

Sledge

Nokk

Amaru brings aggression to the team. Her unique parkour gadget lets her breach hatches and windows with surprising speed, catching defenders off guard. However, her lack of intel-gathering and reliance on close-quarters combat push her into the B-tier in the operator tier list.

Jackal's tracking ability can be disruptive, revealing enemy positions and forcing movement. However, his effectiveness relies heavily on finding fresh footprints, making him less effective in a world of roaming defenders and strategic rotations.

Osa's deployable shield is handy for blocking lines of fire and creating cover during pushes. However, it lacks the punch top-tier operators have and requires some planning to be truly effective, placing her in the B-tier.

Ram crashes the party in B-tier. Her Bu-Gi is the champion of vertical play, but its utility depends on map mastery and creative teamwork to truly excel. While she brings a new approach to breaching, Ram might require some strategizing to unleash her full potential.

Iana's Gemini replicator drone allows for risky intel gathering and mind games, but its effectiveness relies on outsmarting the enemy. This places her on B-tier in the operator tier list, with high potential reward but demanding skill and cunning.

Brava's gadget hacks and takes over enemy gadgets, potentially catching defenders off-guard. However, its usefulness depends on how well your team capitalizes on the intel gained.

Flores' drone packs a punch, exploding to destroy enemy gadgets and open soft walls. However, its limited range and control complexity make him a less reliable attacker.

IQ's gadget scans and detects enemy electronics, making her a gadget hunter. However, in a world of hard breachers and smokes, her utility becomes situational, especially when most gadgets remain inside objective sites.

Sledge packs a powerful hammer for destruction, but his straightforward approach can be countered by defenders who anticipate his moves. While reliable, Sledge's breaching lacks the finesse of other operators, placing him in the B-tier.

Nokk's stealthy gadget lets her slip past cameras unnoticed, initiating surprise attacks. However, her lack of area denial or hard breaching tools keeps her out of the top tiers. Check out Nokk's recently released Elite Skin Set here.

C-tier

C-tier attackers in operator tier list Y9S1 (Image via Ubisoft)

C-tier attackers require significant effort to be effective. Their gadgets might be niche or require very specific situations to be truly useful.

Attackers making it to the C-tier in this operator tier list are:

Montagne

Glaz

Zero

Thatcher

Zofia

Blackbeard

Lion

Fuze

Deimos

Montagne's extendable shield is a defensive fortress, but its usefulness is limited on attack. While he can provide mobile cover for teammates, his lack of intel-gathering or area-denial abilities pushes him down the operator tier list.

Glaz's thermal scope sees through smoke, a potential advantage. However, his bulky rifle and slow movement make him an easy target, relegating him to C-tier.

Zero's Argus camera can snag intel and disrupt defenders, but its limited range and reliance on teammates to capitalize on intel are less useful. Other attackers offer more well-rounded kits.

Thatcher might be a familiar face, but his EMP grenades feel underwhelming in Y9S1. While still situationally useful, the abundance of Thatcher bans and the rise of alternative gadget-denial options push him down to the C-tier.

Zofia's grenades offer some utility, but her bulky frame and lack of a truly standout gadget push her down to C-tier. While her guns are solid, other attackers offer more strategic value or deadlier breaching options.

Blackbeard's shield offers a peek advantage, but its slow movement makes him a vulnerable target. With fewer bullets in his magazine, his niche role struggles to keep up in a meta where fast-paced action prevails.

Lion's drone ceases enemy movement, but its intel-gathering is limited and easily countered by defenders. While he can disrupt enemy formations, his lack of direct firepower relegates him to C-tier in the operator tier list.

Fuze's Cluster Charges can be devastating in clearing out sites and gadgets, but its indiscriminate explosions often hurt teammates in the crossfire. This unreliability relegates him to C-tier attacker status.

Deimos' recon drones reveal enemy positions but fall off compared to other intel-gathering options. Siege's latest operator provides valuable info but often struggles to translate it into winning plays.

D-tier

D-tier attackers in operator tier list Y9S1 (Image via Ubisoft)

D-tier attackers face an uphill battle. Their gadgets often have drawbacks that outweigh their benefits, or they might be overshadowed by other operators with similar abilities. These attackers are best left on the shelf for most situations.

The D-tier attackers are:

Sens

Blitz

Kali

Sens' smoke wall can be tricky to master. While it blocks defender view and aids in entry points, it's often slower and less reliable than options offered by other attackers, landing him in the D-tier.

Blitz's flash shield is a gamble. Even with changes to shield mechanics in Y9S1, Blitz fails to find a proper role or usefulness for his kit. His niche style and lack of versatility relegate him to the D-tier in the current meta.

Kali's sniper rifle boasts unmatched destruction, but its slow ADS time and lack of area denial make her a D-tier pick. Her gadget is outclassed very easily, and she struggles in close quarters and requires a very specific playstyle to be effective.

