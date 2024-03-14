Rainbow Six Siege error code 8-0x00003700: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Rainbow Six Siege error code 8-0x00003700 has players frustrated and in dismay. This error can prevent you from joining matches and enjoying the game, also hindering your smooth start to Operation Deadly Omen in Y9S1. Players looking to quickly farm Battle Pass are equally annoyed, as this puts an abrupt pause to their otherwise quick progression.

In this article, we will explore the causes of this error code, look at potential fixes, and hopefully have you back in the game with ease.

What is the Rainbow Six Siege error code 8-0x00003700?

The Rainbow Six Siege Error Code 8-0x00003700 indicates issues with various game parts, including gameplay, lobby creation, and launch. Several reasons can cause this error:

Connectivity issues with the game's servers

Corrupted or missing game files

Issues with your internet connection

Issues with your network drivers

Third-party interference with the game's operations. This mainly includes external software like antivirus or firewall settings.

Possible fixes for Rainbow Six Siege Error Code 8-0x00003700

The error as seen in the Siege screen (Image via Ubisoft/ MR.LEARNING WAY on YouTube)

If you encounter Rainbow Six Siege error code 8-0x00003700, the following actions might help you resolve the issue and improve your gaming experience.

1) Check the game's server status

Check the status of the official game servers. If the results show that the servers are offline, you will have to wait for them to come back online before you can check for more issues.

2) Check your internet connection

Check the status of your internet connection to see if it is weak or unstable. If so, you might get the error code 8-0x00003700. This error can happen when your internet access is inconsistent or your internet packets are not received properly. If you're facing connectivity issues, contact your internet service provider (ISP) to address them.

3) Restart and check for updates

Close Rainbow Six Siege completely and relaunch it. This can sometimes clear up temporary glitches. Check if there are any updates available. Outdated versions can sometimes cause connection issues like error code 8-0x00003700. Updating Rainbow Six Siege might be all it takes to get you back online.

4) Verify the integrity of files

Quit the game and verify the integrity of the files. This process will fix and re-acquire any missing or corrupted files for Rainbow Six Siege. Note that this process takes a while and involves an uninstall and re-install of BattleEye services.

If the above did not solve your issue, some advanced methods can be used to try and resolve the Rainbow Six Siege Error Code 8-0x00003700:

1) Change firewall settings

To make sure­ Rainbow Six Siege connects without any issue­s, you need to check if your fire­wall is blocking it. Head over to the Windows Security menu and navigate to the Firewall & Network Protection settings. Once there, create an exception to allow Rainbow Six Siege to communicate freely through your firewall.

2) DNS Flush

Sometimes, temporary glitches with your internet connection can cause this error. To clear things up, flush your DNS cache, renew your IP address, and reset Winsock. You will need to launch Command Prompt with administrator privileges to do this. Then, run three specific commands to perform these tasks. A quick PC restart after that will ensure the changes take effect.

3) Update network drivers

To tackle Rainbow Six Siege Error Code 8-0x00003700 caused by network driver issues, update your network driver. This crucial piece of software ensures your PC can communicate effectively online. Updating it might be the fix to get back into the Siege action.

