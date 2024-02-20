Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen announced by Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege has officially teased its upcoming Operation right ahead of the R6 Invitational 2024. The upcoming season is called Operation Deadly Omen and will be fully revealed on February 24, 2024. The small teaser does not disclose anything more about the operation; however, gamers are making a lot of speculations ahead of its full reveal later this week.

The final Operation of Year 8, Deep Freeze, is nearing its end, with Ubisoft delivering on pretty much everything they promised. Operation Deadly Omen will be the first season of the Rainbow Six Siege Year 9.

When will Ubisoft reveal Operation Deadly Omen for Rainbow Six Siege?

Much like most major seasons, gamers anticipate the reveal to be during the finals of the ongoing The Six Invitational 2024, São Paulo, Brazil. The tournament will see its finals on February 25, 2024. That said, Ubisoft has given the official reveal date as February 24.

Gamers expect a long roadmap for the year ahead, including information on upcoming Operators and their countries, maps, and many quality-of-life changes. Operation Deadly Omen will likely also bring the Rainbow Six Siege Shield-rework update, which is currently in effect on the test servers of Rainbow Six Siege.

What can you expect from Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen?

The 19-second teaser for Operation Deadly Omen on Siege's official X page does not reveal anything except for the theme. In the teaser, one can see a small hole with shrapnel and debris coming out of it. Gamers are speculating that an explosive Operator like Fuze will join the Team Rainbow roster.

As the last Operation brought Tubarão, a Defender from Portugal, you can expect Ubisoft to introduce an Attacker this time around. Other than that, if you're interested in knowing more about the operation, you must wait for the official reveal.

You can catch the reveal live by tuning into R6's official Twitch handle on February 24 at 9:30 am PT / 6:30 pm CET.