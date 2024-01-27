The Blast R6 Major Picks Manchester as its location this year

Ubisoft has been collaborating with The Blast Premiere for a year now. With Copenhagen as the previous destination, the Blast R6 Major will now go to Manchester, England, in 2024. The Blast R6 Major is a massive deal for Rainbow Six Siege fans as it brings the entire community together for a grand showdown in a major arena.

Rainbow Six has always taken fans to interesting locations in the past; however, with Manchester, gamers are excited to witness the current meta of R6. The Blast collaboration with Rainbow Six Esports has been exciting, as Ubisoft has teased in its recent roadmap for the year.

The Blast R6 Major heads to England this year

The Blast R6 Major Manchester is the first top-flight international Rainbow Six Siege esports event held in England since Pro League Year 1 Season 2. The said event was held in Leicester at the time and featured some of the strongest ex-teams, including Penta.

When will The R6 Major commence?

The Blast R6 Major Manchester will commence on May 16, 2024, and run until May 26, 2024. The grand finals will be held at BEC Arena from May 24, 2024, to May 26.

The dates and locations for the Major are divided into three phases:

Phase 1 : May 16 to May 17 - (Not open to the public)

: May 16 to May 17 - (Not open to the public) Phase 2 : May 19 to May 22 - (Not open to the public)

: May 19 to May 22 - (Not open to the public) Phase 3: May 24 to May 26 - (open to the public at the BEC Arena, Manchester venue)

You can get the tickets for the Blast Major on the official website.

The upcoming R6 Major will feature a massive prize pool of $750,000, which will be spread across 20 teams. At the moment, the teams participating in the Major are yet to be decided as the rosters are engaged in their regional LCQs and tournaments.

The regions participating in the Major are as follows:

Europe

North America

Brazil

Japan

South Korea

Latam (North/South)

Asia

Oceania

Mena

The R6 Major will also introduce the Six Invitational (SI) points system, where teams that have collected the most throughout the tournament will take the first place.