Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch notes: What's new in Operation Deadly Omen, Operator balancing, and more

Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch notes have been officially released, and players can expect a flurry of changes. With Operation Deadly Omen, Ubisoft has introduced significant balance changes to operators as well as weapons, bringing forth a massive change to the ongoing meta of Rainbow Six Siege.

This article will provide an in-depth preview of the Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch notes, showcasing all the upcoming changes that players can expect with the latest update.

What's new in Operation Deadly Omen Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch notes

With Operation Deadly Omen, players will see a massive overhaul of the game's core functions, such as tweaked operator abilities and ADS movement speed.

Furthermore, this Deimos will debut with the latest Operation, providing players with a whole new character master in the upcoming months. With Operator changes, map reworks, and numerous other additions, the upcoming Operation Deadly Omen packs a lot of content for the community.

Check out the official Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch below.

Operator balancing in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch notes

Azami

Kiba Barrier

Barriers have 999hp.

Barriers are vulnerable to bullet damage.

The damage dealt to the barriers depends on the weapons' caliber or destruction output.

Developer comments: Azami's Kiba Barriers will take damage and get destroyed when their life is down to 0. As they are similar to walls, the damage received will be affected by the weapon caliber, so high caliber weapons, such as DMRs or LMGs, will destroy the barriers faster, while lower caliber weapons, such as Handguns or SMGs, will require more bullets. All the other ways to destroy the barriers will remain the same, so a single explosion or 3 melee hits will also do the job. However, you can combine them, so hitting them twice and then shooting at them from a safer location is possible

Finka

Adrenal Surge

Weapon reload speed increase bonus removed.

Clears the shields' Suppressive Fire debuff. Reduces its effect by 50% if applied while affected by Adrenal Surge.

Developer comments: We have removed the weapon reload bonus from the Adrenal Surge to make the bonus on the new Angled Grip more appealing in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch. Without speeding-up the animations and with the possibility of both effects stacking, the new attachment wasn't as impactful as we wanted.

Weapon balancing in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch notes

WEAPON CLASSES

GENERAL

New classes: Revolver, Sniper Rifle, Slug Shotgun.

LIGHT MACHINE GUNS

Movement speed reduced by 10%.

ADS TRANSITION

Normalized and simplified ADS curve transitions:

Fast: Handguns, Revolvers, Shotguns.

Medium: Marksman Rifles, Sniper Rifles.

Slow: Machine Pistols, Submachine Guns, Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Slug Shotguns.

ADS SPEED

Reduced ADS speed from idle/walk stances:

Handgun: 240ms (from 200).

Revolver: 240ms (from 200).

Machine Pistol: 380ms (from 280).

Submachine Gun: 460ms (from 300).

Assault Rifle: 520ms (from 400).

Light Machine Gun: 560ms (from 450).

Marksman Rifle: 520ms (from 400).

Sniper Rifle: 520ms (from 400).

Shotgun: 340ms (from 250).

Slug Shotgun: 520ms (from 400).

Hand Cannon: 240ms (from 200).

Reduced ADS speed from sprint (same proportion).

Launchers are also affected. The ADS Speed depends on their type of sight.

Developer comments: The current speed makes peeking a corner too advantageous, entering danger should be properly judged and have risks. Therefore, we have reduced the ADS speed across all weapons in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch. The new timings aim to reduce the strength of fast-peeking and return some advantage to holding an angle or repositioning. Additionally, we have simplified what determines the precision from hip fire to aiming down sights, leaving only 3 typologies:

Fast: Most of the precision is gained during the initial part of the transition (antilogarithmic). You can shoot with relatively good precision during the aiming animation.

Most of the precision is gained during the initial part of the transition (antilogarithmic). You can shoot with relatively good precision during the aiming animation. Medium: The precision is increased at a constant pace (linear).

The precision is increased at a constant pace (linear). Slow: Most of the precision is gained during the final part of the transition (logarithmic). During the animation, it is more likely to still miss some shots on the target because it takes longer to transition from hip fire accuracy to ADS

Sight changes with Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch

IRON SIGHT

Category: No sight.

Magnification: 1.0x.

Added +10% ADS speed bonus.

SIGHT

Category: Non-magnifying.

Magnification: 1.0x.

Added +5% ADS speed bonus.

MAGNIFIED

Category: Magnifying.

Magnification: ~2.5x.

Attackers' distribution:

Available on every weapon.

Defenders' distribution:

9mm C1: Frost.

P10 Roni: Mozzie.

9x19SVN: Tachanka.

ACS12: Alibi, Maestro, Azami.

AR-15.50: Tubarao.

BOSG.12.2: Vigil.

Mk 14 ERB: Aruni.

MP5K: Wamai.

MP5: Doc, Melusi, Rook.

P90: Doc, Rook.

TCSG12: Goyo, Kaid.

UMP45: Castle.

UZK50GI: Thorn.

Vector .45 ACP: Goyo.

TELESCOPIC

Category: Magnifying.

Magnification: ~3.5x.

Available only on Attacking DMRs.

RETICLES

Increased middle dot size:

Holo A.

Holo C.

Red Dot C.

Magnified A.

Reduced middle dot size:

Holo B.

Magnified C.

Underbarrel changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch

LASER

Removed Hip Fire bonus.

Added +10% ADS speed bonus.

The Laser bonus has changed to ADS speed.

Developer comments: Now that we are tweaking the ADS speed across all the weapons, we didn't want to have this bonus limited to only those with access to grips. The laser has been available on almost every weapon since Y6S3.0, so everyone can use it and benefit from its ability. Additionally, the Laser has the downside of revealing your presence, so it made sense to pair it with one of the most aggressive bonuses.

GRIPS

ANGLED GRIP

Removed ADS speed bonus.

Added +20% weapon reload speed.

HORIZONTAL GRIP

The "None" option is now called "Horizontal Grip".

Added +5% movement speed bonus.

VERTICAL GRIP

Bonus reduced to +20% vertical recoil control (from +25%).

BALLISTIC SHIELD

BASE

Movement:

Every operator equipped with a Ballistic Shield will keep it in front while sprinting.

An operator equipped with a Ballistic Shield can push through a barricade without having to hit them twice. Does not work from rappel.

Weapon handling:

The ability to hip fire has been removed.

Reduced accuracy during the shield unequip animation.

During the ADS animation with a shield, the weapon will not shoot until it is pointing forward.

Reduced ADS time to 0.5 seconds walking and 0.55 seconds sprinting (from 0.6 both).

The reload animation is performed behind the shield.

The reload will now be triggered automatically when the weapon runs out of bullets.

Melee:

New defensive melee animation in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch

The melee now deals pushback and 65hp damage (from 100% DBNO).

New gadget throw animation from behind the shield (the animation will arrive in a later update).

New gadget trigger animation from behind the shield.

The Ballistic Shield remains equipped while escorting the Hostage.

Touching fire will trigger the guard break with 40% intensity (same as electricity).

FREE LOOK

Developer comments: The "Freelook Throw" animation has been disabled temporarily and will be fixed in a later update.

Can hold the FREE LOOK button to check your surroundings while keeping the Ballistic Shield aiming forward.

Can throw gadgets towards the direction you are looking.

SUPPRESSIVE FIRE

The operator will be suppressed if the Ballistic Shield receives too many bullet impacts.

Trigger: 10 bullets.

Maximum intensity: 40 bullets.

Fall off: 7 seconds.

While suppressed, the operator cannot sprint.

While suppressed, the visibility is reduced according to the effect's intensity.

Operators affected by the changes with Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch

Blitz

Fuze

Montagne

Clash (only suppressive fire)

Developer comments: We have reimagined the mechanics around the ballistic shields in the game with the Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch. Focusing on the shield being safer to use and support orientated at range as well as more threatening in close quarters. This will allow shield ops to take ground, provide more intel and control combat engagements with greater efficiency.

The Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch update also helps realign our ballistic shields to follow two core Siege design principles:

To be lethal with a gun, you need to be vulnerable. Actions from the Player's direct input are not to be randomized. They are to be deliberate, consistent, and reliable.

Removing the hip fire feature from the ballistic shields serves these principles.

Developer comments: Like all other weapons and equipment, it is our goal to make sure every item in our operator's armory has a role and is viable when deployed with creative strategies and teamplay in the Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch. We will be monitoring these changes and bringing more updates to our shields in the future.

LMG-E changes with Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch

WEAPON RECOIL

PC & Console

Reduced first kick.

Reduced vertical recoil.

The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst.

Operators affected with the changes with Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch

Ram

Zofia

Developer comments: The LMG-E's recoil is one of the hardest to control in R6, especially if the player tries to empty its magazine without releasing the trigger. We've seen how this weapon's popularity and performance has decreased during the last few seasons, and that is why we want to make the recoil less challenging for players. The new Movement Speed Reduction for the LMG Class allows us to employ meaningful changes. That said, due to its huge magazine and high rate of fire, the LMG-E recoil will still be one of the hardest to control within the LMG Class.

6P41 changes with Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch

WEAPON RECOIL

PC & Console

Reduced first kick.

Reduced vertical recoil.

Reduced lateral recoil.

The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst.

OPERATORS AFFECTED

Finka

Fuze

Developer comments: The 6P41 was one of the highest-performance weapons in the game during Y7, due to the combination of great fire power and a strong operator like Finka behind it. In the last few years, we've released several changes that have made the weapon one of the hardest to control which consequently makes it perform below average. The addition of the Movement Speed Reduction for LMGs allows us to restore some of its former glory by setting an easier-to-control recoil, this should make this weapon a more balanced and appealing option for players.

M249 changes with Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch

WEAPON RECOIL

PC & Console

Reduced first kick.

Reduced vertical recoil.

Reduced lateral recoil.

The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst.

Operators affected by the changes with Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch

Capitao

Attacker Recruit

Developer comments: Capitao's M249 has maintained very similar performance when compared with its loadout alternative the PARA-308, but its popularity has been way lower. The inclusion of the new Movement Speed Reduction paired with updated recoil should make it easier to control, this change aims to increase the popularity of the M249, which should invite Capitao players to spend more time with his LMG.

M249 SAW changes with Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch

WEAPON RECOIL

PC & Console

Reduced first kick.

Reduced lateral recoil.

The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst.

Operators affected by the changes with Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch

Gridlock

Developer comments: Gridlock's LMG is currently in a good spot in terms of performance and pick rate compared to its alternative, the F90. The new LMG Class Movement Speed reduction could disrupt this loadout equilibrium, to avoid this we are making the M249 SAW recoil easier to control.

G8A1 changes with Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch

WEAPON RECOIL

PC & Console

Reduced vertical recoil.

The recoil will remain stable for longer during a sustained fire burst.

Operators affected by the changes with Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch

Amaru

IQ

Developer comments: The G8A1 is the most picked and best performing weapon in Amaru's loadout but it has remained as an under performing and under picked weapon for IQ for a long time. The inclusion of the Speed Reduction for LMGs gives us more space to make the G8A1 recoil a little easier to control, this should ensure that this weapon retains and potentially improves its performance and appeal to players.

Expand Tweet

For more Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch content, check these links below:

