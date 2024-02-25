Rainbow Six Siege Augmented Reality Ying Elite skin: Price, cosmetics, and more

Rainbow Six Siege has introduced a new Elite set for Ying called Augmented Reality right ahead of Year 9 Season 1, and it delivers all the features of an Elite set, including a special MVP animation for the character. Ying has been a part of Team Rainbow's roster since 2017, and after seven years, the attacker from Hong Kong has finally received her own Elite skin.

The article will cover every detail you need to know about her Elite set before you purchase it.

How much does the Ying Augmented Reality cost in Rainbow Six Siege, and how to purchase it?

Ying Elite Skin price in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

The Ying Augmented Elite set costs 1800 R6 Credits in the game; however, owning a Battle Pass for Operation Deep Freeze will give you an extra 10% bonus in the R6 Shop. Using the discount, you can purchase the Elite set for 1620 R6 Credits.

Here's how you can get it from the R6 Shop:

Launch Rainbow Six Siege and head to the Shop section on the top.

Once there, look for the Elite Ying Augmented Reality Set in the above section of the page.

Alternatively, you can also head to her Operator Preview section first and click on Appearance.

Click on it and head to the Elite skin page.

You can purchase the skin by clicking the Buy with R6 Credits button on the bottom left.

If you have insufficient R6 Credits currency, the game automatically asks you to buy some from the Ubisoft store.

After purchasing the Augmented Reality Elite set, you can equip the skin for Ying from the Operator Preview section. You can also mix and match her Elite uniform with other cosmetics available in the game.

The Elite animation for Ying's set features a cyberpunk-inspired animation where the Operator is seen taking fights against her enemies using two pistols. The design of her Elite is highly inspired by Retro Cyberpunk themes as well.

What items does the Ying elite set include?

Expand Tweet

The Ying Augmented Reality set includes a total of nine cosmetic items that you can use to customize her character. The items are as follows:

Legendary T-95 LSW LMG Skin

Legendary SIX12 Shotgun Skin

Legendary Q-929 Pistol Skin

Legendary Operator Portrait

Legendary Elite Operator Background

Augmented Reality Weapon Charm

Augmented Reality Ying Elite Animation

The Ying Augmented Reality set is part of Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Season 4, and it was one of the Elite sets promised with Operation Deep Freeze. For the upcoming season, Operation Deadly Omen, gamers can likely expect newer Elite sets.