Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze: All Battlepass tiles and rewards

Ubisoft released Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze last week, bringing a brand-new Operator to the roster, Tubarão. Alongside the Portuguese defender and a new map, Lair, Deep Freeze has also introduced tons of cosmetic items for gamers with the new Battlepass. As always, the Battlepass for this season incorporates various items that include free and premium tiles.

While browsing the pass, you can obtain a bunch of cosmetics to fill your Siege inventory. This article lists all the Battlepass tiles rewards you can get with Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze.

List of all premium and free items in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze Battlepass

Operation Deep Freeze Battlepass (Image via Ubisoft)

The Rainbow Six Siege Battlepass for Operation Deep Freeze costs 1,200 R6 Credits. Upon purchasing the Battlepass, you can unlock all the premium items that include extra R6 Credits. The free Battlepass tiles, however, only include a set number of cosmetics and boosters for Renown and Battle Points. The contents of Battlepass are as follows:

Tile A in Rainbow Six Siege Y8S4 Battlepass

A1 - Level C Danger Tubarão Epic Uniform (Premium)

A3 - 3-day Battle Point Booster (Premium)

A4 - Full Hardy Beret Tubarão Rare Headgear

A6 - S.I 2024 Echelon Zero Rare Uniform

A7 - S.I 2024 Denier Zero Rare Headgear (Premium)

A8 - S.I 2024 Grazed Zero SC300 Weapon Skin (Premium)

A10 - Illustrious Water Craft L85A2 Epic Weapon Skin (Premium)

A11 - Underwater Quest Thatcher Rare Headgear (Premium)

A12 - Monarchic Sentinel Thatcher Epic

A14 - Petri Dish Rare Weapon Charm

A15 - 120 R6 Credits (Premium)

A16 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

Tile B Rainbow Six Siege Y8S4 Battlepass

B1 - Tubarão Operator Bundle (Premium)

B2 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(S)

B4 - Sound of the Ocean Universal Rare Weapon Skin (Premium)

B6 - Shrine of the Wing Epic Card Background (Premium)

B8 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

B10 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

B12 - 7-day Renown Booster (Premium)

B14 - Pestiferous Rare Card Background (Premium)

B16 - Point of Sale Universal Epic Weapon Skin (Premium)

B20 - Scalebreaker Six-12 SD Epic Weapon Skin

B21 - Earthen Hide Lesion Legendary Uniform (Premium)

B22 - Stone Talon T-5 Rare Attachment Skin (Premium)

Tile C Rainbow Six Siege Y8S4 Battlepass

C2 - Foulness Deterrent MPX Rare Weapon Skin (Premium)

C3 - 7-day Renown Booster (Premium)

C4 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

C5 - Claw Repellent Mira Rare Uniform (Premium)

C6 - 120 R6 Credits (Premium)

C7 - Breach Path

C8 - Alpha Pack(s)

C10 - Alpha Pack(s)

C11 - Breach Path

C12 - Tentacle Pursuit Buck Legendary Headgear (Premium)

C13 - Hunting Accouterments Buck Epic Operator Portrait (Premium)

C14 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

C16 - Around the Globe Epic Weapon Charm

C17 - Point of Sale Legendary Seasonal Weapon Skin (Premium)

C18 - Following Seas Epic Drone Skin (Premium)

C20 - Sky Jaws Lesion Legendary Headgear (Premium)

C22 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

Tile D Rainbow Six Siege Y8S4 Battlepass

D4 - Aquamarine Net Rare Universal Weapon Skin

D6 - Screech Immunity Epic Mira Headgear

D12 - Marine Telescope Rare Drone Skin (Premium)

D14 - Century-old Delusion Buck Epic Weapon Skin (Premium)

D16 - 7-day Renown Booster (Premium)

D18 - 120 R6 Credits (Premium)

D19 - Stone Talon T-5 Legendary Weapon Skin (Premium)

D20 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

D21 - Breach Path

D22 - Alpha Pack(s)

Tile E Rainbow Six Siege Y8S4 Battlepass

E2 - Alpha Pack(s)

E3 - Breach Path

E4 - S.I 2024 Maneuver Epic Warden Operator Portrait (Premium)

E5 - Slumbering Hatchling Epic Weapon Charm (Premium)

E6 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

E7 - 7-day Renown Booster (Premium)

E8 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

E9 - Breach Path

E10 - 3-day Battle Point Booster (Premium)

E11 - S.I. 2024 Breakthrough Universal Rare Card Background

E12 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

E13 - Hunting Accoutreaments Buck Epic Uniform (Premium)

E14 - S.I 2024 Tournament Uncommon Universal Charm

E15 - Breach Path

E16 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

E17 - Point of Sail Epic Universal Card Background (Premium)

E18 - Alpha Pack(s)

E20 - Electro Vouivre Epic Universal Charm (Premium)

Tile F Rainbow Six Siege Y8S4 Battlepass

F2 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

F4 - S.I 2024 Maneuver Rare Warden Headgear (Premium)

F6 - Marine Supersticions Fuze Epic Headgear (Premium)

F8 - Gargantuan Capture Epic Fuze Uniform (Premium)

F10 - Compass Star Epic Seasonal Weapon Skin (Premium)

F12 - 120 R6 Credits (Premium)

F18 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

F20 - Earthen Hide Legendary Lesion Operator Portrait (Premium)

Tile G Rainbow Six Siege Y8S4 Battlepass

G2 - S.I 2024 Slick Warden Rare Uniform (Premium)

G3 - 7-day Renown Booster (Premium)

G4 - S.I 2024 Gradient Rare MPX Weapon Skin

G6 - Alpha Pack(s)

G7 - 3-day Battle Point Booster (Premium)

G8 - Splash Resistant Clash Epic Headgear (Premium)

G10 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

G11 - S.I 2024 Fuerza Goyo Rare Uniform (Premium)

G12 - 7-day Renown Booster (Premium)

G13 - Breach Path

G14 - Alpha Pack(s)

G16 - Alpha Pack(s)

G17 - Breach Path

G18 - Rebreather Twitch Legendary Headgear (Premium)

G19 - Viral Douser Twitch F2 Legendary Weapon Skin (Premium)

G20 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

Tile H Rainbow Six Siege Y8S4 Battlepass

H8 - Level D Danger Clash Epic Uniform

H10 - Sailor Doom Epic Weapon Charm

H12 - Wivern Breath Rare Zofia M762 Weapon Skin (Premium)

H14 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

H16 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

H18 - Viral Douser F2 Attachment Skin (Premium)

Tile I Rainbow Six Siege Y8S4 Battlepass

I8 - Year 8 Bravo Pack(s) (Premium)

I9 - 120 R6 Credits (Premium)

I10 - It Lurks Below Legendary Card Background (Premium)

I12 - S.I 2024 Vulkan Epic Goyo Headgear

I13 - Sky Wing Division Rare Zofia Uniform (Premium)

I14 - Skybourne Rare Zofia Headgear (Premium)

I16 - Safety Layer Rare 417 DMR Skin (Premium)

I17 - Level A Danger Legendary Twitch Uniform (Premium)

I18 - Level A Danger Legendary Twitch Operator Portrait

This concludes the Battlepass items list for Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze.