Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen: Release date, new Operator Deimos, Loadout, and more

Rainbow Six Siege has officially revealed its brand new season today with a new Operator who will join Team Rainbow's roster soon. Deimos, the antagonist who was introduced last year to Siege's lore is an upcoming attacker who possesses a powerful gadget and a loadout. As the first season for Year 9 in Rainbow Six Siege, Operation Deadly Omen will have much to offer.

According to Ubisoft's reveal of Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen, the upcoming season will go live on March 12, 2024. The article will list everything you will need to know about the upcoming season and the Operator Deimos before Deadly Omen goes live next month.

What to expect from Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen?

Before the operation goes live, you can enjoy the Test Servers, which will commence next week. In the Test Servers, you can enjoy Deimos and his loadout alongside Operation Deadly Omen, without unlocking the new attacker and playing against other players.

However, the progress will not transfer to the live build. Operation Deadly Omen will also bring various quality-of-life changes to the game, including complete reconditioning of the optics. R6 Siege players will have to say goodbye to the beloved 1.5x scope from the game as three different categories of optics will only include 1x, 2.5x, and Telescopic optics.

Moreover, as officially announced by Ubisoft, the much-awaited shield rework is also coming to Deadly Omen.

Deimos' loadout and gadgets in Operation Deadly Omen

Following Tubarão in Operation Deep Freeze, Year 9 Season 1 is ready to introduce Deimos into the game. The masked attacker has 2-Speed and 2-Armor, offers a strong kit, and allows you to use his wide range of weaponry as well as a brand-new sidearm coming to Siege.

For his primary gadget, Deimos carries nano-helicopters called Death Mark Trackers that can seek out defenders on a map. Given that Deimos or his team has initially spotted them through their drones, the trackers will hunt down a target anywhere on the map. While using the gadget, the attacker will only be able to use his pistol.

Deimos' loadout includes the following:

Primary weapons

AK-74M (also available to Nomad)

M590A1 Shotgun (available to SAS operatives)

Secondary weapon

.44 Vendetta Revolver (new weapon addition)

Secondary gadget options

Secondary hard breach charges

Frag grenades

Leaping into the next season, Ubisoft has also promised more quality-of-life changes like the Locker Room system for cosmetics and a throwable pre-visualization which will allow you to see the trajectory of your throwable gadget.

