What is hip lean in Rainbow Six Siege and how to use it on console? 

Rainbow Six Siege has officially introduced hip lean on the console nine years after its launch. The hip lean was a feature only exclusive to PC gamers. For the console, gamers could only lean while using the aim-down sight (ADS) mechanic. After years of feedback from the community, Ubisoft has decided to bring the feature to the console, offering maximum accessibility.

This article will briefly guide you on how to turn on the hip lean feature on your console, alongside using it in your PvP games in Siege.

What is the hip lean in Rainbow Six Siege?

Lean is a common practice in tactical first-person shooters (FPS) like Rainbow Six Siege. It lets you peek in a certain direction by tilting your camera to the left or right. You can use this feature in Siege's PC version while using hip view or aiming down your sights.

For consoles, however, gamers could only lean while aiming down sights until now. With the current update going live, console users can enjoy hip lean. This feature delivers a significant advantage to gamers as you no longer need to aim down sight every time you check a corner.

The feature is a part of Year 8 Season 4, Operation Deep Freeze. Siege also offers the option to turn it off through the settings if you prefer the older version of lean on consoles. However, it's recommended to use the complete advantage of hip lean.

How to turn on the hip lean option in your console in Rainbow Six Siege?

Users get the complete accessibility setting to use the new hip lean feature. Like gadgets and drone deployment in Siege, you can pick between two settings. Here's how you can turn the hip lean on in the console:

Turning on alternate leaning in Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Launch Rainbow Six Siege and head to the Options section by clicking the gear icon on the top right.

Once in, head to the Controls tab on the third last option.

Scroll down to the Controller Options section if you are on PC (this setting will take effect if you are playing with a controller). If you are on a console, the section will be on top.

Look for the Leaning Behavior option and switch it to Alternate.

As the description states, the default leaning behavior leaves leaning when you cancel your aim. However, in the alternate option, the leaning will stay on hip mode even after you leave your aim.

The option is available for both console players and gamers who are using a controller on a PC.

