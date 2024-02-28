Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Overview: Roadmap, Operator remasters, and more

After a long wait, Ubisoft has finally revealed the complete Roadmap for Year 9 in Rainbow Six Siege. The upcoming year begins with Year 9 Season 1, which will arrive on March 12, 2024, with the attacker Deimos. In the official reveal panel for Year 9, the developers stated a wide range of new features that will also come to the game.

The new seasons will feature exciting reworks such as the Recruit Remaster, changing the original trainee Operator. The article will include all the information you need regarding the upcoming Operations from the Year 9 Roadmap.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Roadmap Reveal Panel

Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Roadmap (Image via Ubisoft)

Year 9 Season 1: Operation Deadly Omen

Data Bans coming to R6 (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Season 1 kicks off with Operation Deadly Omen introducing a new attacker, Deimos. Season 1 will introduce the long-awaited Revamped Shield Mechanic, which will rework the shield meta in Siege. The season will also completely change the attachments in the game and bring a new optic change.

From the matchmaking side, you can expect Data Bans improvements and tweaks to the ranked playlist requirement.

LMGs are also receiving some tweaks alongside a minor Operator rework for Azami, where players can now destroy her Kiba barriers with bullets. More changes include rappel gadget pickup improvements alongside projectile previsualization.

Year 9 Season 2

Fenrir Operator update (Image via Ubisoft)

The following season will start with the full launch of Reputation System, which has seen many minor changes since its launch with Operation Solar Raid. You can also expect map filters in the Standard playlist, allowing you to pick maps you are comfortable playing.

The highlight of the season will be the Recruit remaster, where Ubisoft has planned to rework the trainee Operator for both attack and defense. Moreover, Battlepass owners will also get something called the Operator Voucher, which will help them unlock an Operator from the Team Rainbow Roster. If all Operators are unlocked, you will receive 600 R6 Credits.

The powerful defender Fenrir will also receive an update alongside Solis. The latter, however, will only receive the first part of her upgrade.

Lastly, Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Season 2 will introduce drone jump previsualization, After action report 2.0, and more updates to the map training playlist.

Year 9 Season 3

Solis receiving Operator update (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Season 3 is taking gamers to Greece, with a new Operator hailing from the region.

The highlight for Season 3 is a feature that allows you to use a shooting range during matchmaking. Very few games have pulled this off properly, with Siege promising a great feat.

The Versus AI. 2.0 is also coming, with more attackers coming to the playlist to make practice sessions much more authentic.

For Operators, Solis will receive her second update in the season alongside Dokkaebi. More features include deployable gadgets previsualization and custom 1v1 presets.

Year 9 Season 4

Automated text chat moderation (Image via Ubisoft)

The final season of the year will bring a plethora of new changes to Rainbow Six Siege, like the new console-to-PC option in Crossplay 1.0. More information on this is coming in future reveals. Players are looking forward to the Operator Remaster, with the developers stating that an American Operator will receive a major rework. Most gamers are speculating that the operative is Blackbeard.

To address problems with cheaters, a new system called Match Cancellation 3.0 is coming, where any cheater will be automatically kicked from the game, resulting in the cancellation of the match.

Automated text chat moderation is also coming to the game to maintain a positive environment. The season will also focus on more Operator balances for the future and introduce the New Dynamic Matchmaking 1.0.

Much like the Rainbow Six Siege Year 8 Roadmap, you can expect Ubisoft to make more changes to the panel as the year proceeds.