Is Rainbow Six Siege worth playing in 2024?

Since its release in 2015, Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege has been an incredible success. Over the years, it has developed a devoted playerbase, thanks to its unique combination of tactical gameplay, destructible settings, and strategic team-based action. The worth of Rainbow Six Siege as a game in 2024 needs to be assessed in the context of several significant elements.

For many players, the title is a poison that must be removed. For others, however, it's a marvelous game that provides countless hours of fun and is a boon to the esports industry.

Does that imply, however, that Siege is not dying? Let's look at the facts and data as Rainbow Six Siege approaches its 10th anniversary to find out what's happening with the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Is playing Rainbow Six Siege in 2024 really worth your time?

Is Rainbow Six Siege dying a slow and painful death?

It appears that Rainbow Six Siege won't be going away anytime soon if one goes by player count alone. For example, a platform like Steam can be used to provide a clearer idea of the popularity of Rainbow Six Siege.

Player stats of Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Steamcharts.com)

Siege exhibits a consistent "ebb and flow" pattern. Put simply, it will become popular, then slow down, pick up again, before declining, and so on. This usually occurs as a result of updates — also known as new operations — being made available.

R6 attracts tens of thousands of players every time a significant event occurs in the game. Is Rainbow Six Siege dead? Not if you're considering the player base. However, with time, it is declining.

Is the map rework a boon or a curse?

Consulate after rework (Image via Ubisoft)

The Siege community's response to map reworks varies, with some welcoming any positive changes and others resistant to losing familiar elements. Successful reworks balance addressing issues, preserving core identity, and enhancing gameplay. New players adapt easily, but for seasoned ones crucial to R6's success, reworks can be a nuisance.

The Consulate rework in 2023 generated a lot of discussion and debate within the community. While not everyone appreciated the changes, the overall sentiment leaned toward cautious optimism. The rework breathed new life into a classic map, offering fresh tactical opportunities and a more balanced playing field.

However, it also came at the cost of losing some familiar elements and disrupting established strategies. Players argued it became a new map altogether, retaining just fragments of the old one.

Operator balances – Revamp tactics

All attackers currently in Rainbow Six (Image via Ubisoft)

On one hand, balancing changes is crucial for maintaining Siege's health and fairness. Gamers understand that in order to level the playing field, the issue of overpowered operators and stale metas must be addressed. While changes offer a more varied gaming experience, operator balance may elicit strong feelings of resistance among the community.

Players invest time perfecting specific operators in R6S, forming attachments to their playstyles. Thus, changes weakening these operators can spark debates within the community, especially regarding balancing decisions that favor one playstyle over another. Siege's design debates often revolve around balancing tweaks impacting player preferences.

Remove grenades from the game already!

Operators with grenades as of Operation Deep Freeze (Image via r/Rainbow6/Reddit)

The removal of grenades from beloved operators in Rainbow Six Siege sparked intense reactions. Iana's nerf in operation Heavy Mettle saw her grenades vanish to oblivion. Some view it as necessary for overall balance, while others lament the loss of unique play styles.

The community's emotional response led to protests on social media and forums, supported by data analysis and alternative suggestions.

Stars from the esports industry also weighed in, prompting Ubisoft to swiftly make changes to Operation Deep Freeze, which saw grenades being added to new operators as well. This showcases the impact of the passionate Siege community on positive game adjustments.

Hackers will find you and ruin the game for you

A hacker's POV in Rainbow Six (Image via r/Rainbow6 and u/Wombat_Steve/Reddit)

In Rainbow Six Siege, hackers stalk the shadows wielding aimbots and wallhacks. They have become a menace, jeopardizing the integrity of esports and frustrating players. Despite Siege's strong response through evolving anti-cheat measures and frequent ban waves, hackers persist, creating a constant threat to fair play.

However, that won't deter them from purchasing newer accounts to ruin your matches. Subtle and covert hackers will continue to lurk under the guise of "good aim" and "good game sense."

New players aren’t welcome

Recruit operator during selection (Image via Ubisoft)

For novice players, Rainbow Six Siege can be exhilarating and demanding due to the game's steep learning curve. In terms of map knowledge, operator skills, and strategy, there's a lot to take in. Squaring up against experienced opponents can be frustrating because of skill gaps, unexpected angles, and new abilities.

The difficulties are increased by the toxic online community, which is marked by verbal abuse and team-killing, particularly for solo players. The in-game economy, requiring currencies for unlocking operators and customization items, can be tedious.

Despite these difficulties, many players believe that mastering the Siege's mechanics offers a more enjoyable experience over time if they can endure the initial frustrations.

Wrapping it up

Despite its prior success, Rainbow Six Siege's future in 2024 looks bleak. R6S might be heading towards a slow fall as its 10th anniversary draws near. The player community has become divided as a result of controversial updates, divisive decisions, and debates over map redesigns and operator balance.

Issues with grenade removal and reintroduction highlight how difficult it is to keep Siege balanced. Hackers are also a menace, compromising fair play. The game can be intimidating for new players because of the disparity in ability, high learning curve, and occasionally toxic behavior.

Considering these factors, Rainbow Six Siege in 2024 may not guarantee the most enjoyable experience, given the current state of the game.