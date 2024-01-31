What is Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace and how to use it?

Ubisoft has finally launched the long-awaited Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace beta in Year 8 Season 4. It is a community market in Siege where gamers can buy and sell in-game cosmetics. Ubisoft announced the marketplace during Operation Deep Freeze's reveal panel in November 2023. However, the French developer also stated that early access would only be available to a handful of people.

With that, the marketplace has launched its beta, giving access to select accounts. This article offers an in-depth guide on how to use the Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace beta and browse your favorite items.

What is the Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace?

Expand Tweet

For the first time, Rainbow Six Siege players are given the option to buy and sell their in-game cosmetic items through a community marketplace. The concept is similar to Steam's Community Market, where gamers can list their cosmetics for sale for various games, including Counter-Strike 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, and Team Fortress 2.

Browsing the Siege Marketplace is simple, as you can list a set amount of items on sale. However, Ubisoft has mentioned that the marketplace is still in its beta state, so you won't be able to list all items from your inventory yet.

Presently, you can only use the feature if you have signed up for the marketplace beta through the official Ubisoft page. Once selected, you will get an official invite to use the Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace. You can then open the browser link and navigate the community market.

How to list items for purchase and selling in the Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace beta?

If you are selected for the marketplace beta in Siege, you can put your desired items on sale and purchase anything from the shop. Here's how you can list items for selling and buying on the Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace beta.

1) Head to the official Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace Beta page

Entering the Marketplace through the official tab (Image via Ubisoft)

Once in, head to the default tab and click on Home.

You will be able to browse all the cosmetic tiers.

2) Click on the Buy tab to browse items you would like to purchase

Purchase catalog in Siege Marketplace (Image via Ubisoft)

The Buy tab on the top left is where you can access all the items you want to purchase from the marketplace.

Select an item you want to purchase and click on it.

3) Place an order and confirm your purchase

Selecting an item to purchase in the marketplace (Image via Ubisoft)

After selecting an item, place your order and type in the amount you want to purchase it for.

4) Move to the Sell tab to sell your items in the marketplace

Selling an item in the marketplace (Image via Ubisoft)

Select the Sell tab and browse the items you would like to sell.

5) Confirm your sale

Confirming your sale in the marketplace (Image via Ubisoft)

After selecting, you can put a price you want to sell at.

Note: Ubisoft will take a 10% fee on your sale.

6) Check your transactions

Checking your transactions in Siege Marketplace (Image via Ubisoft)

Under the My Transactions tab, you will see all the transactions that you have made. Both active and historical.

For more tips and tricks on Siege and other FPS titles, follow Sportskeeda.