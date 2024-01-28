How to sign up for Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace beta?

Ubisoft has officially announced the Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace beta with the launch of its latest season, Operation Deep Freeze. During the announcement, the developers claimed gamers can sell and purchase skins from other players through the marketplace. However, the system is still under development and will bring a wide range of trading options to R6 players.

For interested players, Ubisoft has given the option to sign up for the Marketplace beta before its official launch this year. This article will offer a brief guide on how you can participate in the upcoming beta for the Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace.

Sign up for Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace beta with a few simple steps

Expand Tweet

For the first time, Rainbow Six Siege players can sell their skins to other gamers in the community. However, Ubisoft hasn't disclosed any information regarding the pricing change when selling the skin in the marketplace.

Gamers are speculating a marketplace similar to the Steam Community Market, which is used for buying and selling items in many Valve games, such as Counter-Strike 2 and Team Fortress 2.

Siege Marketplace beta sign-up page (Image via Ubisoft)

Here's how you can sign up for the marketplace beta

Head to the official Ubisoft page for the Rainbow Six Marketplace beta.

Click on the Sign Up button and navigate to the registration page.

Once there, click the Register button and log in with your Ubisoft Connect account.

After you register, you will receive an email from Ubisoft stating that you have been signed up for the Marketplace beta program.

What are the benefits of Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace?

One of the more speculated benefits of the Siege Marketplace is that gamers can switch to newer skins almost immediately after selling their older ones. That said, it is yet to be seen how Ubisoft structures the new feature into the Siege community.

Siege incorporates a wide range of premium cosmetics, including Elite Skins, crossover sets, and Black Ices. The Marketplace beta can potentially bring the community together to share each other's cosmetics as they get their hands on newer ones for comparatively fewer R6 Credits.

When will Siege's Marketplace beta release?

Ubisoft did not share an official date for the Marketplace's release in Rainbow Six Siege. However, during the official announcement during Operation Deep Freeze's reveal panel, the developers mentioned the beta will be out sometime in 2024.

Many gamers speculate that the beta may come in Year 9 Season 1, right after the shield rework's release in the live build.