Rainbow Six Siege new season countdown: Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen update release date and time explored

Rainbow Six Siege is counting down to its ninth year with the Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen update. The new seasons come with refreshed content, including an operator and tons of bug fixes. Over the years, Ubisoft has been known for delaying new seasons, but it has finally announced the date of the forthcoming season for March 12.

When does Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen release?

Ubisoft has officially confirmed that Operation Deadly Omen will be released on Tuesday, March 12, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In terms of the precise release schedule, Ubisoft generally commences server downtime for new seasons around 6 am PT, 9 am ET, 2 pm UTC, and 2 pm GMT.

Ubisoft will provide information on the server downtime via the official Rainbow Six Siege social media sites, so stay tuned for any announcements. This downtime typically lasts around 90 minutes. During this time, players will be unable to log in or matchmake, and they must download and install a fresh patch update before beginning the next season.

Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen countdown

What can we expect from Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen in Rainbow Six Siege?

Ubisoft will bring several new updates to the strategies and gameplay mechanics in Rainbow Six Siege with the Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen update, including a new operator named Deimos. Players can also expect significant enhancements to the ADS and attachment systems, which are aimed at refining the game’s gunplay.

Notably, when using ADS, players will notice a somewhat slower aiming speed, promoting more cautious and strategic play. The updated ADS mechanisms promise to increase the amount of skill and precision required in gunfights, adding to Rainbow Six Siege's immersive and competitive character.

With the addition of new operators, map reworks, and gameplay improvements, Operation Deadly Omen is expected to improve the Rainbow Six Siege experience.

