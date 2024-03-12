5 biggest changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen

Operation Deadly Omen has brought in some of the biggest changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1, promising a shakeup to the tactical gameplay you know and love. One addition made is the brand new attacker operator, Deimos, who brings a unique gadget that alters the battlefield. But that's not all. Ubisoft is bringing a major overhaul to aiming mechanics, attachment functionality, and weapon handling.

While there are plenty of additions and modifications coming, we'll be diving into five of the biggest changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 to see how Operation Deadly Omen will transform your experience.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Here are five of the biggest changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1

1) ADS and attachment revamp

ADS revamp is one of the biggest changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1. (Image via Ubisoft)

This is one of the most critical and biggest changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1. Ubisoft is revamping the Aim Down Sight (ADS) mechanic, which is how quickly you can bring your sights up to aim precisely. Changes are also being made to attachments like grips and sights functions.

The new grip options offer strategic trade-offs: the Horizontal Grip prioritizes movement speed, the Vertical Grip enhances recoil control, and the Angled Grip expedites reloading, with under-barrel lasers now providing a bonus to ADS speed.

Sight magnifications have been adjusted, with 1.5x scopes being replaced by magnified scopes with 2.5x magnification and both 2.0x and 3.0x scopes being upgraded to telescopic scopes with 3.5x magnification.

2) Ranked restrictions

Ranked restrictions protect fair play in Y9S1 (Image via Ubisoft)

Operation Deadly Omen ushers in a new era of ranked competition in Rainbow Six Siege. To ensure a balanced and engaging experience for all, Ubisoft is implementing a two-pronged approach. Returning players who haven't been active will need to go through five quick matches before rejoining the ranked fray.

Additionally, new players unlock a minimum of 10 operators from both attacking and defending sides before testing their mettle in the ranked arena.

3) Shield operators rework

Shield operators are getting a rework in Operation Deadly Omen (Image via Ubisoft)

One of the biggest changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 is the rework of shield operators like Blitz, Fuze, and Montagne. Ubisoft is empowering them to become aggressive vanguards. They'll now be able to easily breach barricades, forcefully push back enemies, and even deploy gadgets without lowering their shields.

However, the operators will need to lower their shield to reload, creating a critical window of vulnerability. This update promises a more dynamic role for shields, transforming them from passive protectors into more strategic attackers.

Additionally, these shield operators now gain improved situational awareness by utilizing a free look mechanic to scan their surroundings while keeping their shields raised. They can even throw gadgets in the direction they're looking at without lowering their protection.

4) ACOG returns to Ash

Ash's R4C gets the ACOG back as part of operator balancing (Image via Ubisoft)

In a move sure to excite dedicated attackers, Operation Deadly Omen returns a fan-favorite combination: Ash wielding an ACOG sight for her prized R4C assault rifle. This change rectifies a past shortcoming, as Ash's previous ACOG pairing with the G36C fell short of expectations.

While the R4C has seen recoil adjustments in recent seasons, the addition of the ACOG is predicted to reignite its popularity as Ash's primary weapon of choice, making it one of the biggest changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1.

5) Azami's Kiba Barrier nerfs

Azami gets a Kiba Barrier nerf in Operation Deadly Omen (Image via Ubisoft)

Gone are the days of creating sneaky angles and one-ways with Azami's gadget. The Kiba Barrier has health and is vulnerable to bullets. This will make it a lot easier for attackers to counter her gadget.

The caliber of the weapon will affect the damage dealt to the barriers. The melee mechanic for Kiba Barrier remains the same.

These biggest changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 offer more than just a new season—it's a reimagining of the core gameplay mechanics. From the strategic adjustments to aiming and attachments to the empowering rework of shield operators, Ubisoft is shaking things up and demanding players adapt their tactics.

