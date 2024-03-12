Crossplay in Rainbow Six Siege explained: Can you play across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation?

Fans have often wondered if there is crossplay in Rainbow Six Siege. The short answer is yes, the game does support crossplay, but not in the traditional sense of the word. The crossplay feature in Ubisoft's popular first-person shooter game comes with its fair share of restrictions to maintain the integrity and fairness of the game.

This article explains how to enable crossplay, which platforms can play Rainbow Six Siege together, and why not all devices can join the band simultaneously.

The current state of crossplay in Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege offers crossplay between two sets of platforms:

Console Players: You can team up freely if you're on PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox One/Series X/S.

You can team up freely if you're on PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox One/Series X/S. PC Players: Unfortunately, PC players are limited to playing with others on PC or Amazon Luna (a cloud gaming platform).

No PC and console crossplay (for now)

Crossplay in Rainbow Six Siege will see a new addition in Y9S4 (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft, the cre­ator behind Rainbow Six Siege, has de­cided against full crossplay betwee­n computer and game consoles for now. This choice­ likely comes from the natural contrasts be­tween playing with a mouse and ke­yboard versus a controller. Competitive balance is a major concern, and Ubisoft has chosen to keep these player pools separate.

In the R6 SiegeYear 9 roadmap, developers mentioned that the final season of the year will bring a plethora of new changes to Rainbow Six Siege, including a new console-to-PC option in Crossplay 1.0. No additional details have been mentioned about this, so you will have to wait to find out.

Cross-Progression Available

While you can't directly squad up with PC friends on consoles (and vice versa), Rainbow Six Siege does offer cross-progression. Connecting your Ubisoft Conne­ct account to your gaming platforms allows sharing of your progress, items, and Renown (in-game­ money) across all supported systems. This pe­rmits playing on any available device without losing the­ equipment or ranks you earne­d.

How to enable crossplay in Rainbow Six Siege

Crossplay in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft/ SuperXee Tech on YouTube)

Crossplay is enabled by default on consoles and PCs. However, you can always double-check the settings. Here's how:

Launch Rainbow Six Siege. Navigate to the Options menu. Look for the "General" tab. Search for a setting called "Crossplay Matchmaking." Make sure it's turned "On."

Changing the settings will sever connections to Rainbow Six Siege servers, and the UI will throw some error messages before automatically reconnecting you to live servers.

The process to disable crossplay in Rainbow Six Siege is the same. All you need to do is toggle the "Crossplay Matchmaking" button from On to Off.

The Future of Crossplay in Rainbow Six Siege

Crossplay gets exciting in the upcoming Year 9 (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has shared no plans presently to enable comprehensive cross-play between PC and game consoles down the road. However, the gaming landscape is constantly evolving, so this potential outcome shouldn't be absolutely dismissed.

As of this writing, Rainbow Six Siege offers a constrained manifestation of crossplay that permits game console participants across Xbox and PlayStation to assemble effortlessly. For now, if you're on PC, you'll need to locate companions who likewise play on PC or Luna to squad up with.

