Trying out the title in 2024, you may wonder how much Rainbow Six Siege costs and which edition should you pick to start. After its release in 2015, Ubisoft has shifted the price of Rainbow Six Siege plenty of times on various platforms. As each edition delivers special perks and benefits, you may want to take a brief look at all of them.

How much does Rainbow Six Siege cost on PC?

How much does Rainbow Six Siege cost on PC? (Image via Ubisoft)

For PC owners, Rainbow Six Siege costs $19.99 and offers the Standard Edition. You can also get the title's Deluxe Edition for $29.99 and get instant access to Year 1 and 2 Operators alongside the base game. Other editions include the Operator Edition of Siege, which comes for $69.99 and offers Year 1 and 2 Operators, plus 34 other Operators from Year 3 to Year 8.

Lastly, the Ultimate Edition for Rainbow Six Siege costs $89.99 and is the most expensive bundle for the game. In this bundle, you can get instant access to all the Operators up until Year 8, and the Disruptor Pack, which includes cosmetic bundles for Oryx, Smoke, Lesion, and Sledge.

For PC gamers, it is recommended that they begin with the Deluxe Edition of the game, as it is the most purchased variant for Siege. While it only gives you access to base, Year 1, and 2 Operators, the roster covers up all the basic Operators, while also helping you learn the basics.

Rainbow Six Siege cost on consoles

PlayStation 4 and 5

How much does Rainbow Six Siege cost on PlayStation? (Image via PlayStation Store)

PlayStation 4 users who purchased the game on the console will receive a free upgrade when playing on the PlayStation 5. On the official PlayStation Store, you can get the Deluxe Edition of the game for $39.99, the Operator Edition for $79.99, and the Ultimate Edition for $99.99.

Xbox One and Series X|S

Rainbow Six Siege price on Xbox (Image via Xbox Game Store)

If you are purchasing the game on Xbox, you can get the Deluxe Edition for $39.99, the Extraction United Bundle for $59.99, the Operator Edition for $79.99, and the Ultimate Edition for $99.99.

You can also subscribe to Xbox Game Pass to gain access to the game until your subscription ends.

