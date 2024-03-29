All Rainbow Six Siege Containment event cosmetics: Headgears, weapon skins, and more

The beloved Rainbow Six Siege Containment event is back this year with brand-new cosmetic items and a fun game mode. Inspired by the popular Outbreak event released in 2017 with Operation Chimera, it delivers a similar structure of gameplay in the 5v5 event mode. On the attacking half, you can pick from seven selected attackers who will hunt down the rest seven infected defenders, and destroy nests in the pre-reworked Consulate.
If the defenders successfully defend the nests, they win. On the other hand, attackers can utilize various tactics to breach through their defenses. While the 5v5 game mode is a fun way to enjoy the event, the Containment packs can also deliver some fascinating cosmetic items which you can grind through either R6 Credits and unlock the bundles, or use in-game renown to purchase the packs.
Complete list of Rainbow Six Siege Containment event cosmetics
Much like most events, Containment in Rainbow Six Siege also offers cosmetics for weapons, headgear, uniforms, operator portraits, weapon charms, card backgrounds, attachments, and drones. The complete list of the cosmetics are as follows:
Seasonal Weapon Skins (Bundle Exclusive)
- Sentient Growth
- Sterilization Method
Headgears
- Mutated Specter - Aruni Headgear
- Lethal Crud - Mira Headgear
- Atrociuious Gunk - Warden Headgear
- Sawtooth - Jager Headgear
- Inhuman - Kaid Headgear
- Stiff Condition - Mozzie Headgear
- Low Exposure - Hibana Headgear
- Twisted Mockery - Bandit Headgear
- Particle Sanitizer - Zofia Headgear
- Lab Operative - Ace Headgear
- Vapor Shield - Amaru Headgear
- Ambient Air - Blackbeard Headgear
- Breathing Zone - IQ Headgear
- Inhalation - Zero Headgear
Uniforms
- Miscreation - Aruni
- Monstrosity - Mira
- Dreadful Frigment - Warden
- Grotesque Brute - Jager
- Ghastly Varmint - Kaid
- Thermoplastics - Ace
- Frontliner - Amaru
- Serum Technician - Blackbeard
- Dispatched - IQ
- Chimera Suppressor - Zero
- False Pretense - Mozzie
- Warped Imitation - Bandit
- Genetic Safeguard - Zofia
- Hazard Protection - Hibana
Weapon Skins
- Energized Prevention - LMG-E
- Compromised Equipment - MK17 CQB
- Anguish - MK 14 EBR
- Putrescence - AUG A3
- Breakdown - 417-C Carbine
- Corrupted - Vector .45 ACP
- Decaying - MPX
- Elimination Procedure - Type 89
- Noxious Cleanser - M762
- Stifling Aggression - Commando 9
- Oozing Retaliation - MP7
- Anti-resurgence - 552 Commando
- Thermoplastics - AK-12
- Modeled Hives - G8A1
- Benchmark Model - SC3000K
Attachment Skins
- Sentient Growth
- Sterilization Method
Drone Skin
- React UV 1
Operator Portraits
- Miscreation
- Monstrosity
- Dreadful Frigment
- Grotesque Brute
- Ghastly Varmint
- Thermoplastics
- Frontliner
- Serum Technician
- Dispatched
- Chimera Suppressor
- False Pretense
- Warped Imitation
- Genetic Safeguard
- Hazard Protection
Card Background
- Containment
Universal Charm
- Antiparasitic Serum
- Meteorite Zero
The Rainbow Six Siege Containment event will leave the servers on April 17. If you miss the chance to acquire the cosmetics, you must wait until it returns next year.
