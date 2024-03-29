All Rainbow Six Siege Containment event cosmetics: Headgears, weapon skins, and more

The beloved Rainbow Six Siege Containment event is back this year with brand-new cosmetic items and a fun game mode. Inspired by the popular Outbreak event released in 2017 with Operation Chimera, it delivers a similar structure of gameplay in the 5v5 event mode. On the attacking half, you can pick from seven selected attackers who will hunt down the rest seven infected defenders, and destroy nests in the pre-reworked Consulate.

If the defenders successfully defend the nests, they win. On the other hand, attackers can utilize various tactics to breach through their defenses. While the 5v5 game mode is a fun way to enjoy the event, the Containment packs can also deliver some fascinating cosmetic items which you can grind through either R6 Credits and unlock the bundles, or use in-game renown to purchase the packs.

Complete list of Rainbow Six Siege Containment event cosmetics

Much like most events, Containment in Rainbow Six Siege also offers cosmetics for weapons, headgear, uniforms, operator portraits, weapon charms, card backgrounds, attachments, and drones. The complete list of the cosmetics are as follows:

Complete Rainbow Six Siege Containment event collection (Image via Ubisoft)

Seasonal Weapon Skins (Bundle Exclusive)

Sentient Growth

Sterilization Method

Headgears

Mutated Specter - Aruni Headgear

Lethal Crud - Mira Headgear

Atrociuious Gunk - Warden Headgear

Sawtooth - Jager Headgear

Inhuman - Kaid Headgear

Stiff Condition - Mozzie Headgear

Low Exposure - Hibana Headgear

Twisted Mockery - Bandit Headgear

Particle Sanitizer - Zofia Headgear

Lab Operative - Ace Headgear

Vapor Shield - Amaru Headgear

Ambient Air - Blackbeard Headgear

Breathing Zone - IQ Headgear

Inhalation - Zero Headgear

Uniforms

Miscreation - Aruni

Monstrosity - Mira

Dreadful Frigment - Warden

Grotesque Brute - Jager

Ghastly Varmint - Kaid

Thermoplastics - Ace

Frontliner - Amaru

Serum Technician - Blackbeard

Dispatched - IQ

Chimera Suppressor - Zero

False Pretense - Mozzie

Warped Imitation - Bandit

Genetic Safeguard - Zofia

Hazard Protection - Hibana

Weapon Skins

Energized Prevention - LMG-E

Compromised Equipment - MK17 CQB

Anguish - MK 14 EBR

Putrescence - AUG A3

Breakdown - 417-C Carbine

Corrupted - Vector .45 ACP

Decaying - MPX

Elimination Procedure - Type 89

Noxious Cleanser - M762

Stifling Aggression - Commando 9

Oozing Retaliation - MP7

Anti-resurgence - 552 Commando

Thermoplastics - AK-12

Modeled Hives - G8A1

Benchmark Model - SC3000K

Attachment Skins

Sentient Growth

Sterilization Method

Drone Skin

React UV 1

Operator Portraits

Miscreation

Monstrosity

Dreadful Frigment

Grotesque Brute

Ghastly Varmint

Thermoplastics

Frontliner

Serum Technician

Dispatched

Chimera Suppressor

False Pretense

Warped Imitation

Genetic Safeguard

Hazard Protection

Card Background

Containment

Universal Charm

Antiparasitic Serum

Meteorite Zero

The Rainbow Six Siege Containment event will leave the servers on April 17. If you miss the chance to acquire the cosmetics, you must wait until it returns next year.

