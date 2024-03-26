Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen Y9S1.1 Patch Notes: patch size, Operator fixes, and more

Rainbow Six Siege is set to deploy its latest Y9S1.1 patch, which will fix many issues in the game, including Operator bugs, user experience, gameplay, and much more. After Operation Deadly Omen's launch earlier this month, this is the first patch in Y9S1, which will address a few issues gamers have been complaining about since the season's release.

Operators Bandit, Deimos, and Buck will see a few bug fixes for their primary gadgets in the Y9S1.1 patch, while the gameplay bug fixes will include optical sight correction for a few weapons and AI bot pathways.

How big is the Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1.1 patch?

The Y9S1.1 patch will differ for each platform, as officially listed on the Rainbow Six Siege blog page. The patch size for each platform is as follows:

Ubisoft Connect: 2.2 GB

Steam: 1.9 GB

Xbox One: 2.27 GB

Xbox Series X: 2.51 GB

PlayStation 4: 2.73 GB

PlayStation 5: 2.49 GB

Right before the patch, the game will host a 60-minute-long maintenance. During this period, you cannot access any PvP game modes from the playlist. Once it is over, you will be given the option to download the patch through your respective platforms.

All changes in the Y9S1.1 patch notes for Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen

Here's what to expect from the Y9S1.1 patch in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen:

Gameplay fixes

Feet aren't covered by Ballistic Shield when crouched.

AI Bots get stuck on furniture when moving to the defuser if planted in the southeast corner of 1F Bar on the Chalet map.

The elimination counter doesn't update if more than three targets are eliminated at the same time in Map Run Target Mode.

Wrong room marked as complete for the fourth step of Map Run on the Coastline map.

Wrong magnification for the .44 Mag Semi-Auto.

Players can double vault using a Deployable Shield and Azami's Kiba Barrier to reach areas providing unintended lines of sight.

Level design fixes

Defenders detected outside between 2F Yellow Corridor and 2F Cafe Corridor on the Theme Park map.

Players can vault onto a cabinet in the 2F Tea Room on the Skyscraper map.

Defenders detected outside in 1F Main Stairs on the Border map.

Walls clip through the rooftop in EXT Bedroom Roof on the Villa map.

Players can navigate onto a metal box located at EXT Sailboats on the Kanal map.

Defenders detected outside between 1F Blue Room and 1F Joint Corridor on the Theme Park map.

Players can navigate onto the top of stacked barrels located at 1F Barrel Room on the Theme Park map.

The defuser can't be retrieved after dropping it while exiting or entering rappel stance next to a railing in EXT Terrace Balcony on the Outback map.

Operator fixes

FIXED - Buck's Skeleton Key doesn't work as intended when pressing the fire key during the transition animation.

FIXED - Deimos' DeathMARK gauge doesn't show the cooldown refill in caster mode.

FIXED - Deimos' DeathMARK won't activate right after switching targeted operators.

FIXED - Bandit's Shock Wire persists when affected by EMP grenades.

User Experience fixes

Reputation values are inaccurate when a player has negative tiles with actions displayed in the Reputation tab.

Rendering issue upon viewing the main and subcategories of the Locker.

Navigation keys have no functionality inside the intro page of the Battle Pass.

Unintended guard break animation occurs after stepping on a fire source when using a Ballistic Shield.

FPS drops when players quickly pass over Operators in the Operators tab.

Various UI issues.

The Y9S1.1 patch is one of many updates Ubisoft has planned for the forthcoming months in Rainbow Six Siege, upgrading and polishing the overall experience for the tactical shooter.

