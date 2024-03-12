Rainbow Six Siege server status: Are they online after Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen release?

Gamers are curious about the server status for Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen, as it has finally made its way to the live servers with various changes made to the tactical shooter. Year 9 Season 1 brings one of the biggest updates in Siege, as Ubisoft has introduced a brand-new Operator to the meta called Deimos. You can also enjoy the game's completely revamped optics, which will hugely impact the meta.

With the update here, you may want to know if the Siege servers are still up after the maintenance. This article will tell you everything you need to know.

Rainbow Six Siege server status after Operation Deadly Omen's release

Rainbow Six server status (Image via Ubisoft)

According to the official server status page for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, the game's servers have had no issues since the update and are running fine. If the game is downloaded and updated on your respective platforms, you can enjoy Year 9 Season 1 as it takes flight this month and enjoy Deimos alongside the other changes.

The global server status goes for all platforms, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The update size is 5 to 8 GB, which can vary from platform to platform.

What did Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen bring to Rainbow Six Siege?

Expand Tweet

One of the most interesting additions Ubisoft has made in Operation Deadly Omen is the attacker Deimos, an excellent roam-clearing operative with an interesting gadget. The flying probe can seek out any defender marked by the attackers and will appear on Deimos' visor. You can then send your flies to hunt them down; however, while hunting them, you can only use Deimos' secondary pistol, the .44 Vendetta.

This is an interesting balancing decision made by the developers, which stops Deimos from becoming too powerful and forces him to rely more on his teammates.

With the first season of Year 9 here, you will also bid farewell to the beloved 1.5x scopes, as Operators can only choose between the 1x and other magnification scopes, including the 3.5x scope. The long-awaited Shield rework is also here, allowing you to play Fuze (with ballistic shield), Montagne, and Blitz more tactically as they gain the ability to use free look and reload behind their shield.

For more Siege news on Operation Deadly Omen, check out these articles:

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen Test Servers now live: Designer's notes, Operator balancing, and more || Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 roadmap, operator remasters, and more || Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen: Release date, new Operator Deimos, Loadout, and more