All Battle Pass tiers and rewards for Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen has brought new Battle Pass tiers and rewards in Year 9 Season 1. The Operation started with Ubisoft introducing a new Operator to the fold called Deimos. The attacker is a playable antagonist in the ongoing Rainbow Six lore and has brought an exceptionally powerful primary gadget with him, which can hunt down roamers with ease.
Alongside that, with the new season, you can also enjoy the Deadly Omen Battle pass which comes with various rewards. This article will list all the Battle Pass tiers and rewards in Year 9 Season 1 with item names and cosmetics.
Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Season 1 Battle Pass tiers and rewards
Ubisoft has brought over 100 Battle Pass tiers and rewards in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1, as you can also unlock 20 extra tiles in the pass upon purchasing the premium upgrade in-game. Moreover, the purchase will also give you early access to Deimos, where a non-premium member will have to wait for 27 days to unlock.
All Rainbow Six Siege Battle Pass tiers and rewards in Operation Deadly Omen are as follows:
B Tiles
- B2 Glass and Dust (Rook Headgear)
- B3 Scratched Surface (MP5 Skin)
- B4 Locker Room (Card Background)
- B5 Lost in Darkness (Charm)
- B6 Shootist Fatigues (Osa Uniform)
- B7 Wild Countenance (Osa Headgear)
- B8 Dirt and Grimes (Doc Uniform)
- B12 Mature Plumage (Mira Uniform)
- B13 Distinguished (Maestro Headgear)
- B14 Wild Soaring (Vector Skin)
- B15 120 R6 Credits
- B16 Bravo Pack
- B17 Pinnacle Soldier (Deimos Uniform)
- B18 Bravo Pack
C Tiles
- C22 Bravo Pack
- C21 Tranquil Ambush (M4 Skin)
- C20 Alpha Pack
- C19 Breach Path
- C18 Garage Repair (Card Background)
- C16 Thousand Battle Stare (Deimos Headgear)
- C14 Paratroop Master (Maestro Uniform)
- C12 Bravo Pack
- C8 Bravo Pack
- C4 120 R6 Credits
- C2 De Justesse (Rook Headgear)
D Tiles
- D2 Glass and Dust (Operator Portrait)
- D4 Bravo Pack
- D6 Superimposed (416-C Skin)
- D8 Medical Stitches (Doc Headgear)
- D9 Breach path
- D10 Alpha Pack
- D11 Bald Eagle (Mira Headgear)
- D12 Kleptoparasite (Drone Skin)
- D14 Bravo Pack
- D16 Hunter Prerogative (AKM Skin)
- D18 Stereo on the Go (Drone Skin)
- D22 Copper-red Head (Maverick Headgear)
E Tiles
- E22 Pit Viper (Maverick Operator Card)
- E21 Pit Viper (Maverick Uniform)
- E20 120 R6 Credits
- E19 Bravo Packs
- E18 Vinyl Classic (Charm)
- E16 Alpha Pack
- E14 Breach Path
- E12 3-Day Battle Point Booster
- E8 Team Rainbow (Charm)
- E6 Alpha Pack
- E4 Breach path
- E2 Bravo Pack
F Tiles
- F2 Wild Frontier (Card Background)
- F4 Alpha Pack
- F6 Breach Path
- F8 Sould Window (Lion Headgear)
- F9 Caged Gunner (Lion Uniform)
- F10 Bravo Pack
- F11 Desperado (Operator Portrait)
- F12 Silent Honor (Card Background)
- F14 Alpha Pack
- F16 Breach Path
- F18 Worn Down Friend (416-C Skin)
- F22 Tranquil Ambush (Attachment Skin)
G Tiles
- G22 Bravo Pack
- G21 Warning Bite (AR-15.50 Skin)
- G20 Alpha Pack
- G19 Breach Path
- G18 Worn Down Friend (9x19VSN Skin)
- G16 Bravo Pack
- G14 Bygone Remnant (Attachment Skin)
- G12 Tombstone Gaze (Jager Headgear)
- G8 Bravo Pack
- G6 Bravo Pack
- G4 Senior Combatant (Blackbeard Uniform)
- G2 Deathmark Card (Charm)
H Tiles
- H2 Senior Combatant (Operator Portrait)
- H4 120 R6 Credits
- H6 Bison Drift (416-C Skin)
- H8 Dance of Death (V308 Skin)
- H9 Breach Path
- H10 Alpha Pack
- H11 Desperado (Jager Uniform)
- H12 Bravo Pack
- H14 Ethereal Marksman (416-C Skin)
- H16 Eye Tooth (R4C skin)
- H18 Apex Bite (Ash Headgear)
I Tiles
- I18 Bravo Pack
- I17 Crocodilian Armor (Ash Uniform)
- I16 Vermilion Swarm (416-C Skin)
- I15 120 R6 Credits
- I14 Bravo Pack
- I13 Desiccated Sharpshooter (Charm)
- I12 Bygone Remnant (417 Skin)
- I8 Widow Spider (Azami Uniform)
- I7 Web Blunder (Azami Headgear)
- I6 Carnivoran Marks (Card Background)
- I5 Bold Bear (Charm)
- I4 Bravo Pack
- I3 Seasoned Specialist
- I2 Old Faithful (MK17 CQB Skin)
J Tiles
- J17 3-day Renown Booster
- J13 3-day Renown Booster
- J7 3-day Renown Booster
- J3 3-day Renown Booster
You can also use Battle Point boosters in-game to quickly unlock more Battle Pass Tiers and Rewards in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen.
