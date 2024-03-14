All Battle Pass tiers and rewards for Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen has brought new Battle Pass tiers and rewards in Year 9 Season 1. The Operation started with Ubisoft introducing a new Operator to the fold called Deimos. The attacker is a playable antagonist in the ongoing Rainbow Six lore and has brought an exceptionally powerful primary gadget with him, which can hunt down roamers with ease.

Alongside that, with the new season, you can also enjoy the Deadly Omen Battle pass which comes with various rewards. This article will list all the Battle Pass tiers and rewards in Year 9 Season 1 with item names and cosmetics.

Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Season 1 Battle Pass tiers and rewards

Ubisoft has brought over 100 Battle Pass tiers and rewards in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1, as you can also unlock 20 extra tiles in the pass upon purchasing the premium upgrade in-game. Moreover, the purchase will also give you early access to Deimos, where a non-premium member will have to wait for 27 days to unlock.

All Rainbow Six Siege Battle Pass tiers and rewards in Operation Deadly Omen are as follows:

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen Battle Pass tiers and rewards (Image via Ubisoft)

B Tiles

B2 Glass and Dust (Rook Headgear)

B3 Scratched Surface (MP5 Skin)

B4 Locker Room (Card Background)

B5 Lost in Darkness (Charm)

B6 Shootist Fatigues (Osa Uniform)

B7 Wild Countenance (Osa Headgear)

B8 Dirt and Grimes (Doc Uniform)

B12 Mature Plumage (Mira Uniform)

B13 Distinguished (Maestro Headgear)

B14 Wild Soaring (Vector Skin)

B15 120 R6 Credits

B16 Bravo Pack

B17 Pinnacle Soldier (Deimos Uniform)

B18 Bravo Pack

C Tiles

C22 Bravo Pack

C21 Tranquil Ambush (M4 Skin)

C20 Alpha Pack

C19 Breach Path

C18 Garage Repair (Card Background)

C16 Thousand Battle Stare (Deimos Headgear)

C14 Paratroop Master (Maestro Uniform)

C12 Bravo Pack

C8 Bravo Pack

C4 120 R6 Credits

C2 De Justesse (Rook Headgear)

D Tiles

D2 Glass and Dust (Operator Portrait)

D4 Bravo Pack

D6 Superimposed (416-C Skin)

D8 Medical Stitches (Doc Headgear)

D9 Breach path

D10 Alpha Pack

D11 Bald Eagle (Mira Headgear)

D12 Kleptoparasite (Drone Skin)

D14 Bravo Pack

D16 Hunter Prerogative (AKM Skin)

D18 Stereo on the Go (Drone Skin)

D22 Copper-red Head (Maverick Headgear)

E Tiles

E22 Pit Viper (Maverick Operator Card)

E21 Pit Viper (Maverick Uniform)

E20 120 R6 Credits

E19 Bravo Packs

E18 Vinyl Classic (Charm)

E16 Alpha Pack

E14 Breach Path

E12 3-Day Battle Point Booster

E8 Team Rainbow (Charm)

E6 Alpha Pack

E4 Breach path

E2 Bravo Pack

F Tiles

F2 Wild Frontier (Card Background)

F4 Alpha Pack

F6 Breach Path

F8 Sould Window (Lion Headgear)

F9 Caged Gunner (Lion Uniform)

F10 Bravo Pack

F11 Desperado (Operator Portrait)

F12 Silent Honor (Card Background)

F14 Alpha Pack

F16 Breach Path

F18 Worn Down Friend (416-C Skin)

F22 Tranquil Ambush (Attachment Skin)

G Tiles

G22 Bravo Pack

G21 Warning Bite (AR-15.50 Skin)

G20 Alpha Pack

G19 Breach Path

G18 Worn Down Friend (9x19VSN Skin)

G16 Bravo Pack

G14 Bygone Remnant (Attachment Skin)

G12 Tombstone Gaze (Jager Headgear)

G8 Bravo Pack

G6 Bravo Pack

G4 Senior Combatant (Blackbeard Uniform)

G2 Deathmark Card (Charm)

H Tiles

H2 Senior Combatant (Operator Portrait)

H4 120 R6 Credits

H6 Bison Drift (416-C Skin)

H8 Dance of Death (V308 Skin)

H9 Breach Path

H10 Alpha Pack

H11 Desperado (Jager Uniform)

H12 Bravo Pack

H14 Ethereal Marksman (416-C Skin)

H16 Eye Tooth (R4C skin)

H18 Apex Bite (Ash Headgear)

I Tiles

I18 Bravo Pack

I17 Crocodilian Armor (Ash Uniform)

I16 Vermilion Swarm (416-C Skin)

I15 120 R6 Credits

I14 Bravo Pack

I13 Desiccated Sharpshooter (Charm)

I12 Bygone Remnant (417 Skin)

I8 Widow Spider (Azami Uniform)

I7 Web Blunder (Azami Headgear)

I6 Carnivoran Marks (Card Background)

I5 Bold Bear (Charm)

I4 Bravo Pack

I3 Seasoned Specialist

I2 Old Faithful (MK17 CQB Skin)

J Tiles

J17 3-day Renown Booster

J13 3-day Renown Booster

J7 3-day Renown Booster

J3 3-day Renown Booster

You can also use Battle Point boosters in-game to quickly unlock more Battle Pass Tiers and Rewards in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen.

