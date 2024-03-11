Rainbow Six Siege leaks suggest a second Halo skin coming to the game

Rainbow Six Siege could reveal a second Halo skin soon, according to various leaks online. This time, the skin may not be an Elite set, unlike the previous Master Chief-themed skin for Sledge. The leak comes from a prominent leaker on X who goes by the tag @UBI_Frax on the platform. They have shared many other leaks in the past that have turned out to be true.

The rumored Halo skin may make its way to the game in the upcoming season; however, the release date is still unknown as there has been no official confirmation of the cosmetic.

Second Halo skin is rumored to arrive in Rainbow Six Siege Year 9

The Halo skin leak for Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 first surfaced on the web on February 26, 2024. Since the rumors, @UBI_Frax has posted more leaked pictures of the content and what fans may expect from the Halo-themed skin.

According to the leaks, the next Halo skin will come for Frost, the Canadian defender from the JTF2 counter-terrorism unit (CTU) in Rainbow Six Siege. However, many gamers suspect that the upcoming skin will not be an Elite set, as the leaks have displayed a unique card background for it.

Elite skins in Rainbow Six Siege only come with a golden card background, as was true even for the crossover Elite sets, such as the Spartan 117 Master Chief set for Sledge from SAS. As the last Halo Elite brought Master Chief himself to the tactical shooter, the leaked images show that the next Spartan joining the ranks will be Kelly-087.

The female Spartan soldier was seen making her video game debut in Halo 5: Guardians, while also appearing in many novels and Halo animes. According to the lore, she is also Master Chief's best friend.

All that being said, since there is a chance that the upcoming skin will not be an Elite skin. Ubisoft will not be adding any MVP animations as they don't come with regular cosmetics. However, the bundle will feature other cosmetics such as a charm, card background, weapon skin, and more.

As of now, the leaks have not revealed when the second Halo Elite will come out in R6 Year 9. However, you can likely expect something official after the Year 9 Season 1 commences this week.