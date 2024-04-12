How many maps are there in Rainbow Six Siege?

Maps in Rainbow Six Siege are among the many integral parts of this game. In ranked or casual matches, they can determine whether you win or lose the game. Each map is unique, with its own set of advantages and disadvantages for attackers and defenders. While the game has over 24 maps, some are well-suited to Competitive compared to others.

Whether you are a hardcore ranked Rainbow Six Siege player or someone who loves trolling in casual, if you are curious to learn what maps are available in what modes, this article has you covered.

All maps in Rainbow Six Siege Standard game mode

The Lair map in R6S (Image via Ubisoft)

The Standard game mode replaced the previous Unranked mode. The maps available in its pool offer a balanced experience for both defenders and attackers in Rainbow Six Siege. These are the maps available in this mode:

Lair

Nighthaven Labs

Emerald Plains

Bank

Border

Chalet

Clubhouse

Coastline

Consulate

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Kanal

Oregon

Outback

Skyscraper

Theme Park

Villa

All maps in Rainbow Six Siege Quick Match game mode

The Stadium map in R6S (Image via Ubisoft)

Quick Match is great for beginners to learn the basics of the game. Almost every map in this title is included in this mode, barring options like Bartlett University, which can only be accessed in Custom games. Here are the maps available in this mode:

Lair

Nighthaven Labs

Emerald Plains

Bank

Border

Chalet

Clubhouse

Coastline

Consulate

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Kanal

Oregon

Outback

Skyscraper

Theme Park

Villa

Hereford Base

House

Favela

Stadium

Fortress

Tower

Presidential Plane

Yacht

All maps in Rainbow Six Siege Ranked game mode

The Oregon map in R6S (Image via Ubisoft)

The Ranked mode is the bread and butter of the game. This gauntlet will test your ability to quickly adapt to various situations and work alongside your teammates to defeat the opposition. Ranked is difficult, but your effort pays off when you finally achieve gun charms for your rankings when the next season commences in the game.

These are the maps in this mode:

Lair

Nighthaven Labs

Emerald Plains

Bank

Border

Chalet

Clubhouse

Coastline

Consulate

Kafe Dostoyevsky

Kanal

Oregon

Outback

Skyscraper

Theme Park

Villa

All maps in Rainbow Six Siege Team Death Match (TDM) game mode

The Theme Park map in R6S (Image via Ubisoft)

The Team Death Match game mode is great for a warm-up session before you dive into the sweaty rank pool alongside your teammates. It is also great to learn how to use certain weapons in R6 Siege, as each gun has a specific recoil pattern. Unlike the previous game modes, the number of maps in its pool is low. Here are the maps in TDM:

Lair

Close Quarter

Emerald Plains

Nighthaven Labs

Coastline

Favela

Skycraper

Villa

Theme Park

Learning each map is essential if you want to master the game, as you can outplay your opponents if you know where to fire and look out for roamers or lurking players.

The game is not easy like most other hero shooters and has one of the highest learning ceilings. If you are someone who wants to try the game out, you can check out our article discussing whether playing R6S in 2024 is worth it or not.