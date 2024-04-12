Rainbow Six Siege: 5 best spots to hide your drone

In an intel-acquisition-based game like Rainbow Six Siege, hiding your drones is often more rewarding than simply scanning for objective points. These gadgets are your first line of reconnaissance as an Attacker, buzzing ahead to scout objectives, enemy positions, and potential flanks.

Defenders are always trying to destroy your drones before you can gather any crucial information. Unable to acquire intel might lead to you losing a round. As such, this guide will unveil the five best hiding spots on various maps in Rainbow Six Siege to help you do better in this title.

We'll transform your drone from a fragile bot into a silent guardian, tucked away in out-of-sight nooks and crannies. With these sneaky spots, your drone will gather intel undetected, giving your team the strategic edge it needs to dominate a match.

Best spots to hide your drone in Rainbow Six Siege

1) Chalet

Drone hiding spot

Where the drone hiding spot is in-game (Image via Ubisoft || SquillzR6 on YouTube)

What the drone sees

What the drone sees in Chalet (Image via Ubisoft || SquillzR6 on YouTube)

This hiding spot for your drone in Chalet is one of the best ones on the list. It gives you information about Mezzanine, Library, Piano, and Blue Stairs. Defenders in Siege will mostly peek while scoped in, so it's extremely unlikely for them to be able to spot the drone, as suggested by the image above.

How to get the drone to the relevant hiding spot

How to reach the drone hiding spot in Chalet (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

To get your drone to this hiding spot in Rainbow Six Siege, you need to take it to Library Stairs. Then, have it hop on the spot marked "1." After that, make it jump onto the flower pot marked "2."

From here, have your drone jump onto the ledge, which is denoted by "3," and move it to the corner to position "4." Then, make it drop down one step on the ledge again to get to the hiding spot.

2) Coastline

Drone hiding spot

Where the drone hiding spot is in Rainbow Six Siege's Coastline (Image via Ubisoft || SquillzR6 on YouTube)

What the drone sees

What the drone sees in Coastline (Image via Ubisoft || SquillzR6 on YouTube)

A great spot to hide your drone in Rainbow Six Siege's Coastline map is on top of the lamp near the white stairs. Positioned here, the gadget gives your team crucial intel regarding roamers and flanks, as it controls one of the most important chokepoints on this entire map.

This drone will provide information about Penthouse/Theater, White Stairs, Luggage Area, and the main hallway leading to the VIP area.

How to get the drone to the relevant spot

How to reach the drone hiding spot in Coastline (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

Reaching this hiding spot in Rainbow Six Siege is fairly easy. Take your drone up the main/white stairs and stick to the wall. Have it jump to position "1" first. Then, make sure it is on the edge, but don't fall down. Now, make it jump again to reach position "2." Face your drone in the forward direction, and you are done.

Getting from position "1" to "2" might take a while to get used to. You should practice it in unranked or custom modes before doing it in ranked matches.

3) Kafe Dostoyevsky

Drone hiding spot

Where the drone hiding spot is in Kafe Dostoyevsky (Image via Ubisoft || SquillzR6 on YouTube)

What the drone sees

What the drone sees in Kafe Dostoyevsky (Image via Ubisoft || SquillzR6 on YouTube)

This drone is near impossible to see, hiding sneakily under a table in Kafe Dostoyevsky in Rainbow Six Siege. It provides an insane amount of information about everything, from Small Bakery to the Brown Stairs. You will also be able to get audio information from anyone near the VIP and reception area using this spot as well.

How to get the drone to the hiding spot

How to reach the drone hiding spot in Kafe Dostoyevsky (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

Reaching this spot is the easiest. Enter the map from the Christmas Parking side and cross the VIP room. Then, just slide the drone into the first row of sofas you see on the right, and there will be a table for your gadget to hide under.

Given how dark this area is, your drone will be nearly impossible to spot when it is not being used.

4) Outback

Drone hiding spot

Where the drone hiding spot is in Outback (Image via Ubisoft || SquillzR6 on YouTube)

What the drone sees

What the drone sees in Outback (Image via Ubisoft || SquillzR6 on YouTube)

This amazing hiding spot on Rainbow Six Siege's Outback map easily covers half of the intel on 2F sites. If you leave your gadget here, you will get visual info pertaining to Bull and anyone rotating or flanking your team from Games and Electrical. Moreover, you'll also get audio from Bottom Shark, Shark Stairs, and the Picnic/Terrace area.

How to get the drone to the spot

How to reach the drone hiding spot in Outback (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

This spot might be a bit tricky to get to. Take your drone up the shark stairs and make it hop onto the first position marked in the image above. Then, perform an angled jump onto the tiles in position "2" with it and balance your drone there. Finally, make it do another angled jump to position "3."

5) Club House

Drone hiding spot

Where the drone hiding spot is in Club House (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

What the drone sees

What the drone sees in Club House (Image via Ubisoft || Astralis R6 on YouTube)

Club House is one of Rainbow Six Siege's most popular and beloved maps. A very sneaky hidden drone spot on it allows you to be able to spot almost the entirety of the Bar/Gaming site and get visual info on stock and the main door.

Along with that, your drone will pick up audio from bathrooms, pipes, the Kitchen, the main stairs, and the pool table area. Anyone rotating from the main stairs to the Basement will also be spotted easily with this drone.

How to get the drone to this hiding spot

How to reach the drone hiding spot in Rainbow Six Siege's Club House (Image via Ubisoft || Sportskeeda)

Taking your drone to this hiding spot is a bit tricky. First, take it to the Bar site. Then, make it jump on to position "1." From here, have it go behind the inverted chairs and jump on top of the shelf to position "2." Make a diagonal jump to position "3" with it. Then, do the same to get to position 4. Finally, move your drone to position "5."

These are five ingenious spots to hide your drone in Rainbow Six Siege. By strategically placing your drone in these concealed locations, you can gather valuable intel about enemy positions, flanks, and roamers. With this information, your team can formulate a winning strategy and dominate the match.