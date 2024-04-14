Rainbow Six Siege competitive ranks explained

Rainbow Six Siege competitive ranks are the bread and butter of the game. Being one of the most intense FPS titles available in the market, this gauntlet provides you with a challenge where you and your teammates need to work together to thrive. You will also get your ranking based on your and your team's performance during each match.

This guide explores the nitty-gritties of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive rank system, covering everything you need to learn about before diving into the grind with your friend. Memorize this as it will be your operation manual if you want to survive the ranked matchmaking in the game.

How many Rainbow Six Siege competitive ranks are there?

There are a total of 8 ranks in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

There are a total of 8 ranks in Rainbow Six Siege that you can earn. Seven of these are divided into 5 parts each with the exception of the final ranking of Champion. These ranks are

Copper

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Emerald

Diamond

Champion

When can you qualify and what is the minimum level to play ranked in Rainbow Six Siege?

Any new account to the game will need to be at least level 50 if they want to start grinding the ranked matchmaking in the game. You will need to play only one game as of Ranked 2.0 to get placed in the first rank of Copper 5 in Rainbow Six Siege.

Ubisoft has also implemented a new system during the game's last season, known as Operation Deep Freeze. If you are a returning player who did not participate in the Ranked matchmaking, you will need to get a total of 5 PvP match wins to qualify for Ranked again.

What is the Ranked Point (RP) or MMR division between each rank in Rainbow Six Siege?

(Image via Ubisoft)

MMR or matchmaking rating is the number of points you gain or lose based on your performance and your victory or defeat in an in-game match. However, since Ubisoft reworked the Rainbow Six Siege competitive rank system into Ranked 2.0, climbing the ladder has become much easier.

You will need to get a total of 100 MMR or Ranked Points to progress to the next segment or rank in Rainbow Six Siege. After achieving more than 3500 points, you will be promoted to Champion which consists of the best players in the game.

What is hidden MMR in Rainbow Six Siege Competitive Rank?

All Rainbow Six Siege competitive Ranked maps (Image via Ubisoft)

Besides your standard MMR points in Rainbow Six Siege, the game also has a hidden point system that keeps track of your performance. Since the introduction of Ranked 2.0, every player initially gets placed in Copper V, from where they slowly move up the ladder. If you had a good rank during the last season, you will find it easier to climb up the ladder.

The rank system exists to test your skills and your ability to learn the operators and map layouts in Rainbow Six Siege. The better you learn, the higher you will go up the ladder.