Fastest ways to level up in Rainbow Six Siege in 2024

New players often wonder what the fastest ways to level up in Rainbow Six Siege are. Starting out in R6 can feel overwhelming, as newcomers face a steep climb to unlock desired operators and customizations. Released in 2015, Ubisoft's crowned FPS title is in its ninth year, currently running Y9S1 Operation Deadly Omen. With the game's new restrictions on ranked play, leveling up faster is a question that has concerned everyone.

This guide cuts through the complexity, offering the fastest ways to level up your account in 2024. We'll delve into optimal game modes and highlight operators that maximize experience gain. Implement these tips, and you'll be well on your way to dominating the Siege battlefield.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

What are the fastest ways to level up in Rainbow Six Siege?

Here are some of the fastest ways to level up in Rainbow Six Siege:

1) Use the right game mode

One of the fastest ways to level up in Rainbow Six Siege is to choose the right game mode (Image via Ubisoft)

Quick Matches are a good balance between fun and fast XP gain. For pure speed, some players recommend Team Deathmatch, though it might not teach the full Siege experience.

While you cannot head to the competitive mode and rank up quickly in Rainbow Six Siege as a new player, you might want to dabble in the Standard Matches; these offer the same thrill as Ranked Matches, without ELO being involved. Standard Matches provide a decent amount of XP to level up, but these often stretch out to longer periods of time, and the XP received might not feel justified.

2) Use XP-friendly operators

Doc's Stim Pistol grants XP easily (Image via Ubisoft || Evan Braddock on YouTube)

Certain operators reward you with bonus XP for using their gadgets or abilities. Defenders in Siege like Doc or Thunderbird (healing teammates), and Rook (giving armor vests) get XP for helping the team.

Attackers like Lion (scanning enemies) and Finka (boosting teammates) can rack up XP with smart gadget use. Sledge is also a viable choice with his breaching hammer, but his skill ceiling is a bit higher, as using the hammer in the wrong scenario can be punishing for your team.

3) Complete daily and weekly challenges

Complete weekly challenges to gain XP (Image via Ubisoft)

One of the fastest ways to level up in Rainbow Six Siege is to complete your daily and weekly challenges. Keep an eye out on your Ubisoft Connect, as you will find your daily and weekly challenges there.

These short challenges offer a nice XP boost. They might involve winning a certain number of rounds, getting kills with specific weapons, or even playing with specific operators.

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 patch notes

4) Barricade and reinforce sites

Reinforcing and barricading is one of the fastest ways to level up in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft || G's Gaming Experience on YouTube)

As a defender, one of the fastest ways to level up in Rainbow Six Siege is barricading doors and windows, and reinforcing walls. These actions provide a small amount of additional XP. While it isn't a lot, keep doing it in matches continuously and it will gradually become a substantial amount of XP earned.

Keep in mind that barricading or reinforcing every wall can sometimes work to your disadvantage, or even disrupt a certain strategy that your team is trying to follow. Communicate properly with your teammates before barricading or reinforcing areas of the site.

5) Be a team player

Planting the defuser also provides additional XP (Image via Ubisoft || David Aponte on YouTube)

Helping your team win grants the maximum amount of XP in a single match. Focus on objectives like planting and defusing, or securing the hostage. Actions like reviving teammates also contribute to your XP.

Ultimately, winning a round and winning the match provides a lot of XP, making it one of the fastest ways to level up in Rainbow Six Siege.

Leveling up in Siege can feel like a marathon, but with the right approach, you can do it easily. This guide focused on efficient strategies without sacrificing core gameplay. As your skills improve and you become a valuable teammate, victories and a high rank will naturally follow.

