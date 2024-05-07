Going into Year 9 Season 1, players are looking for the best Solis loadout as she is a defender in Rainbow Six Siege who came out with the release of Operation Solar Raid and has been a formidable foe for the attackers ever since. With her Gadget, she can spot attacker utilities and positions when they are droning and presents her team with an intel advantage by just staying alive during the round.

Columbia-born member of the Ghosteyes squad, Ana Valentina Diaz, specializes in Intel and Support in Rainbow Six Siege, and since her release on December 7, 2022, has been the best choice that defenders have to deny attacker drones and thus intel.

In this article, we shall take a look at the best Solis loadout in Rainbow Six Siege and where she excels during a round.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best Solis Loadout for Year 9 Season 1

Primary and Secondary Weapon choices

The Primary Shotgun ITA12L (Image via Ubisoft)

Having the option to choose from a Primary SMG the P90 and a Primary Shotgun the ITA12L, she can base her loadout off of the map she will be picked in. For example, in maps where close-quarter combat scenarios prevail often, it is quite common for players to pick the ITA12L along with her trusty SMG-11.

Weapon - ITA12L.

- ITA12L. Sights - Iron Sights (this reduces aim down sights time)

- Iron Sights (this reduces aim down sights time) Under Barrel- Laser (this reduces aim down sights time)

The Secondary SMG at Solis' disposal (Image via Ubisoft)

Usually dubbed as the best secondary weapon in the game by the players, SMG-11 provides Solis the ability to engage in gunfights in medium range while her primary is unavailable or requires a reload. Remember, switching to your secondary is always faster than reloading.

Weapon - SMG-11.

- SMG-11. Sights - Any 1x sight of a player's preference.

- Any 1x sight of a player's preference. Barrel - Flash Hider (Reduces burst fire recoil)

- Flash Hider (Reduces burst fire recoil) Grips - Vertical Grip (Reduces vertical recoil)

- Vertical Grip (Reduces vertical recoil) Under Barrel- Laser (this reduces aim down sights time)

Primary SMG for Solis' loadout, the P90 (Image via Ubisoft)

For bigger maps like Kafe Dostoyevsky and Bank, players can rely on the P90 more than the ITA12L alongside her SMG-11. This Solis Loadout helps players engage in more prolonged gunfights with an increase in the range she can be effective in. Although the P90 has a low damage output (22) per bullet, its high fire rate of 970 ensures that she can come out of gunfights after successfully taking down attackers.

Weapon - P90.

- P90. Sights - Any 1x sight of a player's preference.

- Any 1x sight of a player's preference. Barrel - Flash Hider (Reduces burst fire recoil) for burst spray / Compensator (tightens the horizontal recoil) for prolonged spray.

- Flash Hider (Reduces burst fire recoil) for burst spray / Compensator (tightens the horizontal recoil) for prolonged spray. Under Barrel- Laser (this reduces aim down sights time)

Secondary Gadget choices

Impact Grenade and Bulletproof cam are the two options for Solis Loadout (Image via Ubisoft)

For a balanced Solis Loadout, players can opt for the Impact Grenades when running the SMG P90 primary as this will give her the option to open soft walls and floors for verticality. In case the attackers bring OSA, the aggressive counter to her is primarily Impact grenades. Even after the upcoming nerf to Impact Grenades, they will still be a potent choice for aggressive plays.

When running the Primary Shotgun ITA12L, players may opt for the bulletproof cam as it provides a ton of intel while being indestructible against normal bullets. In this Solis Loadout players can use the primary to make rotates and open soft walls and hatches while having her trust secondary to help her take gun fights at range.

