Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 mid-season roadmap update: Marketplace release, operator balancing, and more

The Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 mid-season roadmap update has been revealed by Ubisoft, and from the looks of it, a lot is going to change in the upcoming seasons. The mid-season update offers a glimpse into what awaits players, the most notable being the launch of the Siege Marketplace, along with several other operators balancing changes.

This article explores the Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 mid-season roadmap and expected features that will supposedly enhance the Siege experience for players.

All major reveals from Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 mid-season roadmap update

The game's X post below offers a glimpse into what one can expect following the release of the update:

Rainbow Six Siege Y9S2: Marketplace release

The Siege Marketplace Beta has been running for select players for a while. This feature will finally move out of its beta phase and debut for all starting Y9S2.

The Siege Marketplace is a unique system where players can sell select skins for R6 credits that can then be used to buy items from the in-game store or the Marketplace itself.

Operator balancing in Y9S2 and Y9S3

Fenrir and Solis, currently two of the most powerful defenders in Siege, will see a rework starting Y9S2. Solis' rebalancing update will be done in two stages, with one part being in Y9S2, and the other in Y9S3.

On the Attacking side, Dokkaebi is also set to undergo balancing updates in Y9S3. This Attacker operator in Siege is a master of intel and a nightmare for roamers. Her sneaky flanks are often easily revealed by Dokkaebi's Logic Bomb gadget.

Map filters in Standard mode

Starting Siege's Y9S2, map presets will be available, allowing you to select your preferred maps for Standard modes in R6. This filtering system has been a longstanding community request, and Ubisoft is finally bringing it to the game.

Map training update in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S2

Rainbow Six Siege Y9S2 will see significant updates to the Map Training, with a new mode called "Endless Drill" being introduced. This mode will be available in the Map Training playlist and can also be used in the presets mentioned before.

Full reputation system release in Y9S4

The Reputation System, which has undergone significant tweaks over the years in R6S, is finally making its full and final debut in Y9S4. The existing Beta stage for the rep system will stay active until the beginning of Y9S4 as Ubisoft keeps tweaking it based on player feedback.