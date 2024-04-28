Rainbow Six Siege Vulkan mode explained

The Rainbow Six Siege Vulkan mode could potentially improve the game's performance while offering some extra frames per second (FPS). Siege largely depends on system performance, and players are always on the lookout for methods to wring out maximum juice from their PCs. In many systems, Vulkan might just be the key to unlocking their maximum potential.

This article serves as a guide to Vulkan in Rainbow Six Siege. We'll explain what Vulkan is, how it works, and whether it's a viable choice for your particular setup.

What is Rainbow Six Siege Vulkan mode?

A simple explanation of how Vulkan works (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege Vulkan mode is a specific launch option that allows lower-specification systems to attain their maximum FPS output. In very simple terms, Vulkan reduces the CPU load and boosts performance.

While high-tier setups barely benefit from this, it is an absolute boon to low and mid-tier systems which see a considerable performance boost from Vulkan.

Rainbow Six Siege Vulkan mode is only available for PCs, as it is hardware-specific and does not have any usage in console gaming.

How to launch Rainbow Six Siege in Vulkan mode

Rainbow Six Siege Vulkan mode in Steam (Image via Steam)

On PC, you can launch Rainbow Six Siege from either Ubisoft Connect or Steam. The process is similar in both cases, but we will explain them individually here.

Launching Rainbow Six Siege Vulkan via Steam

Follow these simple steps to open Siege in Vulkan mode from Steam:

Launch the Steam application and head to your "Library."

Locate Rainbow Six Siege from the list of games and click on "Play".

From the pop-up that opens, select Play Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Vulkan.

Finally, click on Play.

These steps should launch the game with Vulkan API in Steam. If you want the game to always launch in Vulkan mode, tick the box in the pop-up that says "Always use this option." You can change this setting later.

Launching Rainbow Six Siege Vulkan via Ubisoft Connect

To launch Rainbow Six Siege using Vulkan mode in Ubisoft Connect, follow these steps:

Select Rainbow Six: Siege in your Ubisoft Connect library.

Click Play.

Select Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - Vulkan from the drop-down menu.

Following these steps, the game should now launch using Vulkan API from Ubisoft Connect.

When should you use Rainbow Six Siege Vulkan mode?

The Vulkan mode in Rainbow Six Siege is ideal for players with mid-range or lower-end PCs. These systems often have CPUs that can limit the performance, restricting the number of frames the GPU can render.

If you're facing frame drops or a dip in performance, especially on medium or lower graphics settings, give the Vulkan mode a try. It may help improve your gameplay experience.

However, if you have a newer, high-end setup, Vulkan mode may not provide any significant benefits. In that case, stick to the regular launch options for Rainbow Six Siege.

What is Vulkan?

Baldur's Gate 3 also supports Vulkan mode (Image via Vulkan)

Vulkan is a new-generation graphics API designed to squeeze the maximum performance out of modern graphics cards. Unlike older APIs like OpenGL, Vulkan offers a more direct line of communication between your game and your GPU.

You can imagine Vulkan to be like a highway with fewer tolls and traffic lights, offering easy commutes. The lower-level access gives developers more control over how the GPU functions, allowing for potential performance boosts.

Vulkan's advantage lies in it being cross-platform and can work on platforms like Windows, Linux, or even Android devices. Games like Baldur's Gate 3 also have widespread Vulkan support.

