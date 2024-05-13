Having the best Mute loadout will definitely increase your chances of blocking any attacker’s gadget’s effects. Hailing from York City, in England, Mark R. Chandar, codename Mute, is one of the highest-picked defenders regardless of the maps in Rainbow Six Siege.

The developers have blessed him with a jammer that blocks nearly half of the attacker's abilities, alongside their ability to seek information about his team’s positioning. Players utilize Mute's jammers mostly to prevent breaching a reinforced wall or preventing certain areas from droning.

With that in mind, this article will explore the best Mute loadout for players to use.

Best Mute loadout in Rainbow Six Siege

Primary weapon choices for Mute

M590A1

Mute's primary weapon choice. (Image via Ubisoft)

Sight: Holo B

Holo B Underbarrel: Laser (faster ADS)

M590A1 is the optimal choice for Mute mains who prefer to engage in close vicinity fights. It inflicts immense damage and can one-shot enemies within a certain distance. Although we strongly recommend using Holo B sight, not opting for one won’t affect the overall performance of M590A1. Lastly, the Laser sight on the Underbarrel will increase the ADS speed of the shotgun.

MP-5K

MP-5K is one of the best SMGs in R6 Siege. (Image via Ubisoft)

Sight: Holo A

Holo A Barrel: Flash Hider

Flash Hider Underbarrel: Laser

MP-5K is another piece of art, and players who prefer to inflict decent damage from mid or long-range usually opt for this SMG. We strongly recommend using the Holo A scope to get a better view while ADSing. Additionally, the combination of Flash Hider and Laser enhances the overall recoil and ADS time of the MP-5K.

Secondary weapon choices for Mute

SMG-11

SMG-11 is one of the best secondary SMGs. (Image via Ubisoft)

Sight: Holo A

Holo A Barrel: Muzzle Brake

Muzzle Brake Grip: Vertical Grip

Vertical Grip Underbarrel: Laser

SMG-11 is one of the viable choices for the best Mute loadout in Rainbow Six Siege. It has a high fire rate (1270 RPM) that shreds enemies within close vicinity. We strongly recommend using Holo A as a sight for this weapon.

Talking about the rest of the attachments, players must use and Muzzle Brake and Vertical grip to get a grasp of the erratic recoil of the weapon. A Laser sight in the Underbarrel will provide the finishing touch by increasing the ADS time of the weapon.

P226 MK 25

P226 MK 25 9mm handgun is a viable choice in R6. (Image via Ubisoft)

Barrel: Muzzle Brake

Muzzle Brake Underbarrel: Laser

The P226 MK 25 is a great pistol choice for the SAS operators. This 9mm handgun is quite underrated but effective in certain scenarios across the map. The Addition of the Muzzle Brake enhances the handling of the weapon. Last but not least, the Laser sight increases the minimal ADS time it takes while aiming at the adversaries.

Best secondary gadget for best Mute loadout in Rainbow Six Siege

C4 is the best secondary gadget for the best Mute loadout. (Image via Ubisoft)

The R6 community is blessed with two secondary gadgets for Mute. One includes a C4, and the other one is a Bulletproof Camera. Players worldwide tend to prefer the C4 more than the BP cam, as he can use them to deny plants or prevent enemies from holding tight angles.

