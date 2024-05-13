With Y9S1 right on the Horizon, FPS enthusiasts would be interested in learning the best Smoke loadout in Rainbow Six Siege. Hailing from London, the mysterious SAS Agent can do wonders with the canister in his hand. Being one of the best Defenders right now, this Agent belongs to almost every other suitable team composition for nearly half of the map.

This SAS Operator can delay attackers from entering a certain area flawlessly. His toxic canisters deal immense damage over time that sometimes might kill low-HP attackers. Hence, whether a player’s a veteran or a newcomer, having the best Smoke loadout will certainly help them to hold a bomb site with ease.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Smoke loadout in Rainbow Six Siege Deadly Omen

Primary weapon choices for Smoke

M590A1

M590A1 is the best primary weapon in the best Smoke loadout. (Image via Ubisoft)

Sight: Holo A

Holo A Underbarrel: Laser (faster ADS)

M590A1 should be the ideal primary weapon choice for Smoke mains worldwide since the shotgun’s powerful blow stands out to be helpful during close vicinity combats. Although players might be overwhelmed with the availability of numerous sights for this shotgun, not opting for one won't affect the damage output majorly. The Laser sight on the under barrel also enhances the ADS time of M590A1.

FMG-9

FMG-9 is another great choice of weapon. (Image via Ubisoft)

Sight: Holo A

Holo A Barrel: Muzzle Brake

Muzzle Brake Underbarrel: Laser

For players who prefer to take mid or long-range fights across the map, FMG-9 should be the ideal choice. Despite having one of the slowest rates of fire among the Defender weapons, it’s still viable in dire situations. Players might opt for any scope from the inventory, but we highly recommend using Holo A which will provide a clear sight of the map while ADSing.

Meanwhile, the Muzzle Brake in the barrel will help players control the weapon's recoil. Last but not least, the Laser sight on the under barrel will surely increase the weapon’s ADS speed to have an advantage over their opponent.

Secondary weapon choices for Smoke

SMG-11

SMG-11 is the ideal secondary weapon choice (Image via Ubisoft)

Sight: Holo A

Holo A Barrel: Muzzle Brake

Muzzle Brake Grip: Vertical Grip

Vertical Grip Underbarrel: Laser

SMG-11 should be ideal for players who prefer using the M590A1 as their primary weapon. With a fire rate of 1270 RPM, it stands out to be one of the best secondary weapons for the defender side. However, the 16-round magazine sometimes creates issues during long-duration intense fights.

In the case of attachments, using the Holo A sight is strongly recommended. Moreover, it also provides an upper hand on the opponents due to its clear visibility across any R6 map in the pool. Combine it with a Muzzle Brake and Vertical Grip, you’ll have the best control over the weapon. Lastly, having a laser sight as an under-barrel will increase ADS Speed.

P226 MK 25

P226 MK 25 is a great pistol to use at close range. (Image via Ubisoft)

Barrel: Muzzle Brake

Muzzle Brake Underbarrel: Laser

P226 MK 25 9mm handgun is another choice among secondary weapons that only a few players tend to use. However, it’s a great pistol for the SAS operators, helping them clinch success in close-range combats. The Muzzle Brake and Laser sight are perfect for enhancing the weapon’s performance in the best Smoke loadout.

Also read: Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1 mid-season roadmap update

Best secondary gadget for best Smoke loadout in Rainbow Six Siege

Barbed wire is the best secondary gadget choice in the best Smoke loadout. (Image via Ubisoft)

Currently, the developers have added two secondary gadgets for the UK operator. Among them, we strongly recommend choosing barbed wire as the primary option for the best Smoke loadout. Since the mysterious SAS character is best known for holding a site, picking barbed wire helps teammates to know about the enemy's whereabouts.

Smoke mains can place their barbed wires in the vital entry points to the bomb site. For example, in the middle of the stairs, outside any bomb site door, and others.

That’s all regarding the best Smoke loadout for Rainbow Six Siege. For more loadout-related articles, read below: