Best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Nighthaven labs

Players have experimented with many Operators for Nighthaven Labs owing to the map's numerous entry points, breach points, an array of stairways, and large three-storeyed design. With its onset during Operation Solar Raid in December 2022, this offshore map in Singapore has seen its inclusion in four playlists: Standard, Ranked, Quick Match, and Team Deathmatch.

Nighthaven Labs caters to all the game modes available, namely Hostage, Secure Area, and Bomb. Similar to a few other Rainbow Six Siege maps, it also hosts quite a few easter eggs.

In this article, we shall look at the three best attack and defense operators for Nighthaven Labs and how they can benefit the team in winning a round on this tactical and visually stunning map.

Best Rainbow Six Siege Attack Operators for Nighthaven Labs

1) Thermite

Thermite is one of the best hard breach operators for Nighthaven Labs (Image via Ubisoft)

In a map focussed on multiplayer breach points with double walls outside the map, Thermite is always a top choice thanks to his gadget being able to open a big section of the reinforced walls.

Thermite comes equipped with two of the finest primary weapon choices, an M1014 Shotgun and a 556XI assault rifle, which is amazing at close-quarter rushes and long rage gunfights, respectively. He also brings Stun and Smoke grenades for Post-plant or Executes, making him one of the best hard breach operators for Nighthaven Labs.

2) Osa

Osa is one of the top support operators for the attacking side (Image via Ubisoft)

Attack operators for Nighthaven Labs can use the outside terrain to their advantage by utilizing long-range angles during their executes. Be it an IT-Connector take or Assembly-Animus execute, Osa can be used well thanks to her gadget and kit.

Osa's bulletproof Talon-8 shields can be placed outside the walls of the above-mentioned breach points and utilized to pressure the defenders while her team takes control of power positions on the map. With her Impact EMPs, she can assist a hard-breacher like Thermite and help them open up walls and set up long attacker angles to her team's advantage.

3) IQ

Monika Weiss, an intel operator for GSG9 (Image via Ubisoft)

IQ can seem like an undervalued pick where attackers could bring an extra set of teamwide utility. But on a map that heavily favors breach points and breach denial play, she truly shines by spotting out defender utilities that can obstruct the attacker's pace. This makes her one of the top choices amongst attack operators for Nighthaven Labs.

IQ is equipped with three amazing primary weapons and a wide array of useful secondary gadgets, which, combined with her Electronics Detector, can help her identify, locate, and take out defender utility to assist her team. The most common spots she can play in are Storage room and Meeting, from where she can take care of defender utilities in all three primary bomb sites.

Best Rainbow Six Siege Defense Operators for Nighthaven Labs

1) Tubarao

The latest defender to have been released during Operation Deep Freeze (Image via Ubisoft)

In a breach-point-focused map featuring numerous double walls that attackers would need to open to win rounds, Tubarao comes in clutch with his unique gadget and simple kit that performs effectively.

For every defender site on Nighthaven Labs, Tubarao can utilize his Zoto canisters in tandem with Bandit batteries and Kaid Electroclaws to trick and destroy attacker hard breach gadgets. He can also choose between two primary weapons, the SMG MPX for close-range gunfights and the DMR AR-15.50 for longer ranges. Alongside having secondary gadgets like C4 and Proximity Alarm, he stands out as one of the best Defense Operators for Nighthaven Labs.

2) Mira

Mira is one of the top support operators for Nighthaven Labs defense (Image via Ubisoft)

Mira in Nighthaven Labs has many areas to place her Black Mirrors to delay Attacker pushes. When paired with teammates who can focus on denying breach points, Mira can hold attacker pushes from adjacent rooms and strong defender angles. This makes her one of the top choices for defense operators for Nighthaven Labs in a supporting role.

Black Mirror spots on Nanotech for Assemble-Animus defense and Connector Garage-Server walls for Command-Servers Defense offer effective sightlines into important areas on defense rounds. Not only do these positions help out defenders playing these Black Mirrors, but they also help provide cover and serve as backup positioning for the anti-breach operators.

3) Kaid

Kaid is the top choice for anti-breach on Nighthaven Labs (Image via Ubisoft)

Kaid is a top Defense operator for Nighthaven Labs as he provides strong anti-breach capabilities along with a good kit that helps him play as an influential anchor. Equipped with Electroclaws, he can electrify walls on IT-Connector, Assembly-Animus, and also important hatches like Garage, Pantry, Storage, and Vending Machines in a way that will make it difficult for attackers to open up breach points.

Armed with the TCSG12 slug shotgun and Aug A3 SMG, Kaid can challenge long angles while having soft breach capability and also contest close quarters respectively. Having a C4, Barbed Wire, and Observation blocker in his pocket helps him accomplish his task as an anchor and one of the strongest defenders in Rainbow Six Siege.

