Best Valkyrie camera spots in Rainbow Six Siege Border map

Knowing the best Valkyrie camera spots in Rainbow Six Siege on a map like Border can deliver great advantages to the player. If you are new to the ranked mode, and playing intel Operators, Valkyrie will soon become your top pick on most maps, including Border. From professionals to regular ranked players, Valkyrie is often considered to be a comfortable pick.

This article will explore a few of the best Valkyrie camera spots in Rainbow Six Siege's Border map.

Note: this article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Useful Valkyrie camera spots in Rainbow Six Siege's Border

Valkyrie's ability to provide solid intel is second to none in Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Border is one of the most played maps in the ranked game mode for Siege. Moreover, the map has a lot of spots to hide Valkyrie's Black Eye. A few of the best Valkyrie camera spots in Rainbow Six Siege's Border are as follows:

Top Metal staircase in the main hallway

Metal staircase Black Eye is one of the best Valkyrie camera spots in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

As demonstrated in the image above, you can simply stand in front of the lamp and throw the Black Eye on top of it. The lighting will hide the camera from the enemy's eyes.

Metal staircase Camera (Image via Ubisoft)

The camera on top of the Metal staircase can easily scout the entirety of the 90-hallway, alongside anyone lurking up in the Metal staircase. This is a great camera spot to catch lurking attackers in the main hallway area.

2F Security room hidden camera

One of the most well-hidden Valkyrie camera spots in Rainbow Six Siege's Border (Image via Ubisoft)

Attaching the Black Eye behind the Security room monitors can be tricky, but can give you the edge when defending 2F Armory, or expecting vertical play from Security. To put up the camera, you need to make holes in the 1F Detention ceiling as shown in the image, and throw the camera right behind the monitor racks inside 2F Security.

Security camera (Image via Ubisoft)

Once the Black Eye is set up, you can easily spot the whole Security room. Without an IQ on the team or a keen eye, this camera is a lot more difficult to spot for unaware attackers.

2F Armory Lockers camera spot behind the fan

Armory Lockers camera spot (Image via Ubisoft)

The Armory Lockers camera can be thrown behind the fan shown in the image, near the Armory main wall.

Armory default plant camera spot (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once attached to the corner, the camera will be able to see the Lockers and the Archives door. This is a great Black Eye placement if you are looking to catch the enemy with your C4 charge from below the map.

2F Archives hidden camera behind fan

One of the hidden Archives Valkyrie camera spots in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Much like the Armory camera, the 2F Archives Black Eye spot is pretty straightforward to set up. You can simply throw the camera behind the fan as demonstrated.

Archives camera feed (Image via Ubisoft)

The camera can give you information on Fountain, the default Archives plant, and any Metal staircase executions from the attackers.

1F Main Lobby camera

Main lobby camera spot (Image via Ubisoft)

The Main Lobby camera spot is great for defending all three of the 1F bomb sites. You can go near the lobby desk as shown in the image, and throw the camera on the metal stick placed near the ventilation system.

Main lobby camera feed (Image via Ubisoft)

Once attached, the Black Eye can provide intel on the whole lobby section. You can also turn the camera towards the right side to see a little bit of Workshop.

1F Waiting room camera spot behind monitors

Waiting room camera spot (Image via Ubisoft)

For the Waiting room camera, you can simply throw it on top of the four monitors located in the South East section of the room. You can adjust the trajectory of the camera before throwing it, so it lands a bit behind the monitors.

Waiting room feed (Image via Ubisoft)

Once placed, it can see the whole Waiting room, Passport, and a little bit of the Main Lobby entrance.

While you can try out more spots in the game on your own, the aforementioned ones are some of the best Valkyrie camera spots in Rainbow Six Siege that we think are the best for ranked play in Border.

For more on Rainbow Six Siege, click on the following links: