Rainbow Six Siege Elite skins have come a long way since their first introduction in Operation Red Crow, where Ubisoft added animated MVP (most valuable player) animation for three Operators. Currently, there are 60 Elite skins in the game, with some Operators having more than one. However, only a few of them stand out as unique.

This article will list the 10 best Rainbow Six Siege Elite skins for you to use.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

The 10 best Rainbow Six Siege Elite skins, listed

1) Glaz - Lethal Citizen

Glaz Elite skin from the game (Image via Ubisoft)

The underrated marksman has one of the best Rainbow Six Siege Elite skins. Glaz's Lethal Citizen set gives him a civilian look, where he is carrying a powerful weapon to turn the day around. For the MVP animation, you can see Glaz shooting through a coin with his OTS-3 marksman rifle as the hollowed coin falls.

The Lethal Citizen Elite skin can be purchased for 1800 R6 Credits.

2) Mute- F Squadron

Mute Rainbow Six Siege Elite skin (Image via Ubisoft)

Mute's F Squadron Elite skin is one of the trench-inspired uniforms, highlighting the defender's jamming ability in the MVP animation. Wearing a uniform from World War II, Mute looks a lot more distinguished. When the animation begins, you can see him calling the MVP camera close to him before the whole screen is jammed.

The same effect is seen through a drone's perspective in-game when they get too close to his jammers. The F Squadron can be purchased for 1800 R6 Credits from the Shop.

3) Jäger - Flying Ace

Jäger's Elite set in R6 Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Jäger's Flying Ace Rainbow Six Siege Elite skin is one of the fan-favorite ones. The set showcases the German defender showing off his Magpie ADS (Active Defense System) as he plays with a grenade before tossing it to the machine. For its uniform, the Elite skin features a World War II German pilot ensemble with the Axis symbol emblem on his chest.

The Flying Ace Elite skin is available for 1800 R6 Credits in the Rainbow Six Siege Shop.

4) Sledge - Spartan 117 (Master Chief Elite skin)

Spartan-117 Elite set for Sledge (Image via Ubisoft)

The Master Chief Elite skin, or the Spartan 117 for Sledge, is one of the best crossover cosmetics available in Rainbow Six Siege. You can wear Master Chief armor, except that you will not become bulletproof like in the Halo games. The MVP animation features Sledge wielding the legendary Gravity Hammer, which replaces his basic one.

The crossover Elite skin is a bit more expensive than the regular ones, costing 2,403 R6 Credits.

5) Smoke - Sanguine Arsenic

Smoke Elite skin in Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

While the British defender has seen a slight hiccup in his pick rate, Smoke still has an Elite skin with one of the most creative MVP animations. Smoke's Sanguine Arsenic Elite skin features the Operator playing with his smoke cannisters as he draws an S on screen.

This Rainbow Six Siege Elite skin costs 1800 R6 Credits.

6) Iana - Unit Designation (2B from NieR: Automata)

Iana featured as 2B in Rainbow Six Siege Elite skin (Image via Ubisoft)

Another hit crossover Elite skin available in Rainbow Six Siege is the Iana Unit Designation set, which features the Operator as 2B from the NieR: Automata game. Much like the Master Chief Elite, it also features an MVP animation straight from the other video game, where Iana is seen flashing her swords to the camera.

It can be purchased for 2160 R6 Credits from the Rainbow Six Siege Shop.

7) Valkyrie - War Photographer '72

Valkyrie Elite skin in Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Valkyrie's War Photographer Elite Skin is loosely based on a real-life war photojournalist from the Vietnam War, Catherine Leroy. You can find many similarities between the Elite set and Leroy's attire, which drew direct inspiration for the in-game cosmetic. For the MVP animation, you can see Valkyrie taking pictures of her teammates before she flashes her camera towards the player screen.

The War Photographer '72 Elite skin is available for 1800 R6 Credits.

8) Bandit - Axle 13

Bandit Axle 13 Elite skin (Image via Ubisoft)

Bandit's Axle 13 Rainbow Six Siege Elite skin is considered one of the best Elite sets in the game, due to how accurate it is to Bandit's backstory. You can see Bandit gearing a bike on his MVP animation screen before he puts on his sunglasses on a biker suit.

The Elite skin has a price tag of 1800 R6 Credits in-game.

9) Lion - Leon S. Kennedy (Resident Evil)

Lion as Leon in crossover Resident Evil set for Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Another great crossover cosmetic to grab in Rainbow Six Siege is the Lion's Leon S. Kennedy Elite set, which features Lion as one of the protagonists from the Resident Evil game series. In the MVP animation, you can see Lion using Leon's martial arts moves from the games as well as using the iconic knife.

The Elite set is currently available for 1800 R6 Credits.

10) Hibana - Onkochishin

Hibana's Elite skin in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Hibana's Onkochishin Elite skin is a beautiful representation of her Japanese culture, as it features her wearing a traditional robe while using a bow and arrow during the Elite MVP animation. The word Onkochishin roughly translates to 'new knowledge meeting old.'

The Onkochishin Rainbow Six Siege Elite skin can be purchased for 1800 R6 Credits.

All the Rainbow Six Siege Elite skins listed above can be purchased through the in-game shop, under the Elite tab.

