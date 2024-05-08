With Year 9 Season 2 slowly drawing closer, fans are looking for the best Vigil loadout in Rainbow Six Siege. The Korean defender from the 707th SMB CTU is an excellent choice if you are looking to roam on a map. His ability to hide himself from any observation gadget gives him the edge over other roamers, such as Caviera.

Vigil is also a powerful counter to Operator gadgets like Lion's EE-ONE-D, as the drone cannot scan the defender's ERC-7 gadget when active. This article explores the best Vigil loadout in Rainbow Six Siege and how you can utilize it to make the best of the Operator.

Note: this article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best Vigil Loadout in Rainbow Six Siege Year 9

Primary weapon choice for Vigil

K1A

The K1A is the top choice for the best Vigil loadout in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Sight - Reflec B (or any 1x scope of preference)

- Reflec B (or any 1x scope of preference) Barrels - Muzzle Brake

- Muzzle Brake Grip - Horizontal Grip (faster aim down sight)

- Horizontal Grip (faster aim down sight) Underbarrel - Laser (faster aim down sight)

The K1A is the best primary weapon choice for Vigil, as the AR-turned SMG is a perfect package for taking engagements in both big and small maps in Rainbow Six Siege.

The K1A dominates CQC situations with its 30-round magazine. It also delivers phenomenal firepower with a 720 RPM fire rate and 36 damage.

Secondary weapon choices for Vigil

C75 Auto

The C75 can render great advantages in the best Vigil loadout in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Barrels - None

- None Underbarrel - Laser (faster aim down sight)

The C75 Auto is a fully automatic pistol that can be a good alternative to Vigil's SMG-12 if you are not familiar with controlling its recoil.

The C75 Auto can deliver an impactful performance when quickly switching from the primary. With only a few fully automatic secondaries available in Siege, it is recommended to use it to its full potential.

The C75 Auto has an extremely fast fire rate of 1000 RPM, with a damage of 35. The 26-round magazine capacity also makes it a worthy secondary.

SMG-12

SMG-12 in Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Sight - Holographic (or any 1x scope of preference)

- Holographic (or any 1x scope of preference) Grip - Vertical Grip (faster aim down sight)

- Vertical Grip (faster aim down sight) Underbarrel - Laser (faster aim down sight)

The SMG-12 is a decent pick for a secondary right now if you can use it in burst mode. While it was pretty unusable after its first nerfs, Ubisoft has made the weapon more viable over the years.

The machine pistol comes with 28 damage but a sky-high fire rate of 1270 RPM. Moreover, the 32-round magazine makes decent in intense CQC situations.

Weapons to avoid for the best Vigil loadout in Rainbow Six Siege

BOSG.12.2

BOSG.12.2 in Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Sight - Magnified B (or any Magnified scope of preference)

- Magnified B (or any Magnified scope of preference) Grip - Vertical Grip (faster aim down sight)

- Vertical Grip (faster aim down sight) Underbarrel - Laser (faster aim down sight)

The BOSG.12.2, also known as the BOSG in Rainbow Six Siege, is an over-under double-barrel shotgun. The weapon offers a terrific damage output of 125 per shot. However, the only drawback of the weapon is that it is a two-shot shotgun.

This makes the BOSG.12.2 an extremely unreliable weapon in the game, as you will often run out of ammunition when taking multiple engagements. It is usually recommended to avoid this weapon during a ranked game. However, if you find yourself using it, make sure you are taking a single gunfight at a time.

With its Magnified B scope, it may render some advantage in long ranges as well.

Secondary gadgets for the best Vigil loadout in Rainbow Six Siege

Vigil secondary gadgets (Image via Ubisoft)

For secondary gadgets, you can run the Impact Grenade on Vigil, as it suits his play style the most. As he is a more roaming-focused Operator, the Impact Grenade helps him make quick rotations and open hatches when trying to get out of a sticky situation.

While the Bulletproof Camera is a good option for you, if looking to offer the team more intel, other Operators in the roster can fulfill the role better.

