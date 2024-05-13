The best Tubarão loadout in Rainbow Six Siege can make your life easier while picking the Operator. After his addition in Year 8 Season 4 last year, Tubarão quickly became a fan-favorite defender due to his exceptional breach and gadget denial ability. Tubarão's Zoto Canisters can freeze any gadget, including hard breach charges, like the X-Kairos, Exothermics, and S.E.L.M.A.s.

His ability makes him a strong pick on maps like Club House, Chalet, and Consulate, where breaching a main wall is very important for the attacker. The article will explore the best Tubarão loadout in Rainbow Six Siege, alongside his other abilities.

Note: this article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best Tubarão Loadout in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deadly Omen

Primary weapon choices for Tubarão

AR-15.50

Sight - Magnified B

- Magnified B Barrels - Muzzle Brake

- Muzzle Brake Grip - Vertical Grip (better recoil management)

- Vertical Grip (better recoil management) Underbarrel - Laser (faster aim down sight)

The AR-15.50 is an excellent choice for Tubarão as the converted .50 caliber upper receiver Marksman rifle delivers an impactful blow when fired. It's one of the few available rifles on the defender side, which also comes with the popular Magnified scopes, including the old ACOG.

The rifle is the primary choice for Tubarão players in Rainbow Six Siege.

MPX

Sight - Holo A (or any 1x sight of your preference)

- Holo A (or any 1x sight of your preference) Barrels - Muzzle Brake

- Muzzle Brake Grip - Horizontal Grip (faster aim down sight and movement speed)

- Horizontal Grip (faster aim down sight and movement speed) Underbarrel - Laser (faster aim down sight)

The MPX is an excellent choice for a primary if you want to avoid the slow fire rate of the AR-15.50 and rely more on close-quarter engagements with the SMG. With an 830 rate of fire and 26 damage, the MPX is a decent pick when you are trying to play aggressively on the defending side on various maps.

The AR-15.50 and MPX are fine choices for Tubarão's primary weapon slots.

Secondary weapon choice for Tubarão

P226 MK 25

Barrels : Muzzle Break

: Muzzle Break Underbarrel: Laser

The P226 MK 25 is the only secondary weapon choice available for Tubarão. The 9mm handgun offers a large magazine with a 15-round capacity and is a great pistol for short-ranged combat. It fits the best Tubarão loadout in Rainbow Six Siege perfectly.

Secondary gadgets for the best Tubarão loadout in Rainbow Six Siege

The Nitro Cell is the best pick for Tubarão's secondary gadget slot. His ability to detect frozen footsteps with the Zoto Canisters can help him get picks on attackers when playing vertically. Moreover, since he spends most of his time playing the bomb sites, he can also take out enemies when attempting to plant.

