Being the latest map introduced with Operation Deep Freeze, players wonder what the best Rainbow Six Siege Operators for Lair might be. The game describes Lair as a challenging map featuring three stories, numerous entry/breach points, close quarters, and a strong prospect for verticality. Featured in all the playlists— Standard, Quick Match, TDM, and Ranked—the map offers a lot in terms of competitive gameplay and lore.

In this article, we look at some of the best operators for Lair and how they can be advantageous for your team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best Attack Operators for Lair

1) Buck

Buck brings a strong AR and soft breach ability for attack operators on Lair to benefit from (Image via Ubisoft)

Buck can widely be considered the best soft-breacher in the game right now (Y9S1) and one of the strongest attackers in Rainbow Six Siege in general. His utility Skeleton Key offers some of the fastest gadget-to-gun switch times, being an underbarrel attachment. It can serve as a fast vertical play gadget and prove lethal during close-range combat.

Buck brings a lot of soft-breach to any team lineup, and his secondary utilities shine even more when taking Lair into account. Having a Hard-breach charge in his pocket helps him open up walls and hatches to cut off defender angles. Alongside his shotgun essential for vertical play, Buck stands strong as one of the strongest attack operators for Lair.

2) Ying

Ying offers unparalleled flash capability with her Candelas (Image via Ubisoft)

Ying is an underrated pick as an attack operator for Lair but works exceptionally well due to the map's Close-Quarters Battle (CQB) nature. Ying brings an LMG T-95 LSW to the attacker lineup alongside essential secondary utilities like Hard-breach charges and Smokes.

The Candelas she brings can help clear corners in a congested map-like Lair and help attackers take area and site controls. Her ability to blind operators (except Warden with his gadget Glance Smart Glasses) can serve in a two-fold manner, wherein she can take charge of the site by herself or allow her teammates a safe space to plant by denying areas for defenders to contest from.

3) Montagne

Montagne is one of the strongest attack operators for Lair (Image via Ubisoft)

Monty is one of the best operators for attackers. He's a live drone walking around with a Le Roc bulletproof shield that, thanks to the new shield buffs, can now push defenders away with his shield when it is unextended and make them tumble.

His shield's in-your-face nature provides an intimidation factor that teammates can capitalize on, effectively helping clear out rat spots and opening the bombsite up for defuser plants. A wide range of secondary gadgets, including Smokes, Hard Breach charge, and Impact EMPs, makes Montagne an asset to any well-coordinated attacker lineup.

Best Defense Operators for Lair

1) Solis

Solis offers strong anti-intel and vertical capability thanks to her whole kit (Image via Ubisoft)

Solis is one of the strongest defense operators on Lair thanks to her entire loadout, which includes the anti-intel defender utility Spec-IO Electro-Sensor. The map's CQB nature lets her easily spot drones by attackers like Lion, Finka, and Jackal and gives her team crucial information regarding attacker positions and pushes.

Her primary weapon choices, featuring a shotgun ITA12L, a primary SMG P90, and a secondary SMG-11, help her to play the objective from either above or below the site. Her electro-sensor gadget can help her go unnoticed on drones and make crucial plays from vertical angles.

2) Wamai

Wamai is the stronger of the two anti-projectile operators for Lair (Image via Ubisoft)

Wamai's caliber as an anti-projectile defensive operator in Rainbow Six Siege is unmatched. His ability to deploy the Mag-Net System from safety helps him and his team deal with attacker utilities the opposing team will bring to clear our rooms and sites in such a CQB-natured map.

He is one of the best defense operators on Lair thanks to the added benefit of having access to 2.5x ACOG scope on one of his primary weapons, which includes MP5K (2.5x) SMG and Aug (1x) AR. He also brings Impact grenades and Proximity alarms as secondary gadgets, bolstering his role as one of the most important defensive operators for Lair.

3) Mute

Mute offers amazing anti-gadget utility(Image via Ubisoft)

Mute is one of the strongest anti-intel defense operators for Lair thanks to his ability and kit collaborating well to make him a formidable anchor. Signal Disruptors help his team deal with drones and jam essential attacker gadgets like breach charges and various scanners.

What makes Mute a strong pick in a CQB map like Lair is his access to a shotgun M590A1 that helps restructure bombsites by making footholes, rotation holes, and lines-of-sight. He can also hold close angles to challenge attackers. Secondary gadgets like Nitro Cell and Bulletproof cam make him a menace for attackers.

