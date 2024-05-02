Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1.3 patch notes: Operator fixes, gadget fixes, patch size, and more

Ubisoft has announced the changes to the game's balancing with the latest Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1.3 patch notes. Although this will not be a major update, it will tweak certain operators to either increase or decrease their pick rate on the game's meta charts. The Y9S1.3 update will roll out later today (May 2, 2024), across all available platforms.

So which operators are facing the wrath of the developers and who will receive their favor? Dive deeper into the official patch notes to know more.

Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1.3 patch notes size across all platforms

Y9S1.3 update will be rolled later today on May 2, 2024, at 09:00 ET/ 13:00 UTC across all platforms. Like always, the file size will vary from platform to platform, but Ubisoft has given us the confirmed size of the upcoming update as follows:

Ubisoft Connect: 935 MB

935 MB Steam: 860 MB

860 MB Xbox One: 1.1 GB

1.1 GB Xbox Series X: 10.73 GB

10.73 GB PlayStation 4: 1.4 GB

1.4 GB PlayStation 5: 1.34 GB

The Y9S1.3 will bring tweaks to several operators and a few secondary gadgets to balance out the game uniformly between both Defenders and Attackers in Rainbow Six Siege.

Operator balancing in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1.3 patch

Azami

Increased damage from High caliber Handguns and Revolvers by 10%.

Increased damage received by Medium caliber SMGs and ARs by 10%.

Increased damage received by High caliber ARs and LMGs by 5%.

Iana

Added Impact EMP Grenade.

Removed Stun Grenades.

Lesion

Gadget refill increased to 25 seconds (from 20).

Initial damage reduced to 3hp (from 5).

Added Observation Blocker.

Removed Impact Grenades.

Nokk

HEL Presence Reduction duration and cooldown increased to 30 seconds (from 20).

Oryx

Remah Dash destroys Deployable and Talon Shields.

Sens

R.O.U. Projectors increased to 4 (from 3).

Gadget changes in the Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1.3 patch

Certain gadgets will also receive some adjustments from the developers in the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1.3 patch.

Impact Grenade:

Damage reduced to 40hp (from 60).

Reduced explosion radius to 2 meters (from 3).

Ballistic Shields:

Explosion threshold to trigger the Guard Break reduced to 30hp (from 50).

With buffs and nerfs handed out to Operators and gadgets alike, it is likely that the meta of the game might see a small shift in the Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1.3 patch.

