BLAST R6 Major Manchester: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

After Siege Invitational 2024 in Brazil, Rainbow Six Esports is back with Blast R6 Major Manchester in England. The event is coming up soon and players are getting ready to show they're the best by winning the big trophy. The Blast R6 Major taking place in Manchester will kick things off on May 16 and end on May 26, 2024.
If you are a die-hard fan of the Rainbow Six Esports scene and want to know more details about the event, you can check out all the available information below.
Blast R6 Major Manchester: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool
Format
The event will be divided into three phases
Phase 1 - Group Stage
Eight teams will face off against each other in a double-bracket system. Only four will qualify to Phase 2 and the rest will move to the loser bracket. The match will be decided in a Best-of-3 (Bo3) format.
Phase 2 - Swiss Stage
The four winners from the previous stage will join the eight who directly qualified for Phase 2. This phase will be following a Swiss format; a team will be allowed a maximum of three losses, after which they will be disqualified.
Regular games will be Best-of-1, while Elimination ones will be Best-of-3s. Out of the 12, only eight teams will qualify for the next phase.
Phase 3 - Playoffs
The last part of the Blast R6 Major Manchester will have the teams fighting for the top spot. Quarter and Semi-Finals will be Best-of-3 games and the Grand Finale will be Best-of-5.
Teams
The following teams will participate in the Blast R6 Major Manchester:
North Americas
- SpaceStation Gaming
- M80
- DarkZero Esports
- Beastcoast
Europe
- Team BDS
- Team Secret
- Into The Breach
- Europe League 2024 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
Brazil
- FaZe Clan
- E1 Esports
- Furia Esports
- Brazil League 2024 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
Japan
- SCARZ
- CAG Osaka
South Korea
- PSG Talon
- FearX
Oceania
- Team Bliss
LATAM
- LATAM League 2024 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)
Asia
- Bleed Esports
MENA
- Geekay Esports
Venue
The Blast R6 Major Manchester will take place in the B.E.C Arena located in Manchester, United Kingdom, from May 16 to May 26, 2024.
Prize Pool
Alongside a gigantic cash prize of $750,000, the participating teams will also receive SI Points that will give them a bit of advantage over others in the next Siege Invitational taking place in 2025.
Although Ubisoft has yet to reveal how the cash prize will be distributed, we do have some information about the SI Point distribution.
Schedule
The tournament is divided into three phases, which will run from the following dates:
- Phase 1: May 16 to May 17
- Phase 2: May 19 to May 22
- Phase 3: May 24 to May 26
BLAST R6 Major Phase 1 Play-ins schedule
Day 1 - May 16, 2024
- FearX vs Geekay Esports - 4:45 PM CET / 8:15 PM IST / 7:45 pm PDT (next day)
- CAG Osaka vs Bleed Esports - 4:45 PM CET / 8:15 PM IST / 7:45 pm PDT (next day)
- G2 Esports vs Team Liquid - 8:15 PM CET / 11:45 PM IST / 11:15 AM PDT (next day)
- SpaceStation Gaming vs Cruelty Esports - 8:15 PM CET / 11:45 PM IST / 11:15 AM PDT (next day)
Day 2 - May 17, 2024
Upper Bracket
- TBD vs TBD
- TBD vs TBD
Lower Bracket
- TBD vs TBD
- TBD vs TBD
- TBD vs TBD
- TBD vs TBD
Where to watch Blast R6 Major Manchester livestream
You will be able to watch the Blast R6 Major Manchester event on any official Rainbow Six Siege channel on Twitch and YouTube. Here are the official channels that will broadcast the event as it goes live on May 16, 2024.
- Watch on the Official Rainbow6 channel on Twitch - Click Here
- Watch on the Official Rainbow6Bravo channel on Twitch - Click Here
