BLAST R6 Major Manchester: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

After Siege Invitational 2024 in Brazil, Rainbow Six Esports is back with Blast R6 Major Manchester in England. The event is coming up soon and players are getting ready to show they're the best by winning the big trophy. The Blast R6 Major taking place in Manchester will kick things off on May 16 and end on May 26, 2024.

If you are a die-hard fan of the Rainbow Six Esports scene and want to know more details about the event, you can check out all the available information below.

Blast R6 Major Manchester: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool

Format

The event will be divided into three phases

Phase 1 - Group Stage

Eight teams will face off against each other in a double-bracket system. Only four will qualify to Phase 2 and the rest will move to the loser bracket. The match will be decided in a Best-of-3 (Bo3) format.

Phase 2 - Swiss Stage

The four winners from the previous stage will join the eight who directly qualified for Phase 2. This phase will be following a Swiss format; a team will be allowed a maximum of three losses, after which they will be disqualified.

Regular games will be Best-of-1, while Elimination ones will be Best-of-3s. Out of the 12, only eight teams will qualify for the next phase.

Phase 3 - Playoffs

The last part of the Blast R6 Major Manchester will have the teams fighting for the top spot. Quarter and Semi-Finals will be Best-of-3 games and the Grand Finale will be Best-of-5.

Teams

The following teams will participate in the Blast R6 Major Manchester:

North Americas

SpaceStation Gaming

M80

DarkZero Esports

Beastcoast

Europe

Team BDS

Team Secret

Into The Breach

Europe League 2024 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)

Brazil

FaZe Clan

E1 Esports

Furia Esports

Brazil League 2024 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)

Japan

SCARZ

CAG Osaka

South Korea

PSG Talon

FearX

Oceania

Team Bliss

LATAM

LATAM League 2024 Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ)

Asia

Bleed Esports

MENA

Geekay Esports

Venue

The Blast R6 Major Manchester will take place in the B.E.C Arena located in Manchester, United Kingdom, from May 16 to May 26, 2024.

Prize Pool

Alongside a gigantic cash prize of $750,000, the participating teams will also receive SI Points that will give them a bit of advantage over others in the next Siege Invitational taking place in 2025.

Although Ubisoft has yet to reveal how the cash prize will be distributed, we do have some information about the SI Point distribution.

1st 350 Points 2nd 260 Points 3rd to 4th 200 Points 5th to 8th 170 Points 11th to 12th 105 Points 13th to 14th 65 Points 15th to 16th 55 Points 17th to 20th 45 Points

Schedule

The tournament is divided into three phases, which will run from the following dates:

Phase 1: May 16 to May 17

May 16 to May 17 Phase 2: May 19 to May 22

May 19 to May 22 Phase 3: May 24 to May 26

BLAST R6 Major Phase 1 Play-ins schedule

Day 1 - May 16, 2024

FearX vs Geekay Esports - 4:45 PM CET / 8:15 PM IST / 7:45 pm PDT (next day)

- 4:45 PM CET / 8:15 PM IST / 7:45 pm PDT (next day) CAG Osaka vs Bleed Esports - 4:45 PM CET / 8:15 PM IST / 7:45 pm PDT (next day)

- 4:45 PM CET / 8:15 PM IST / 7:45 pm PDT (next day) G2 Esports vs Team Liquid - 8:15 PM CET / 11:45 PM IST / 11:15 AM PDT (next day)

- 8:15 PM CET / 11:45 PM IST / 11:15 AM PDT (next day) SpaceStation Gaming vs Cruelty Esports - 8:15 PM CET / 11:45 PM IST / 11:15 AM PDT (next day)

Day 2 - May 17, 2024

Upper Bracket

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

Lower Bracket

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

Where to watch Blast R6 Major Manchester livestream

You will be able to watch the Blast R6 Major Manchester event on any official Rainbow Six Siege channel on Twitch and YouTube. Here are the official channels that will broadcast the event as it goes live on May 16, 2024.

Watch on the Official Rainbow6 channel on Twitch - Click Here

Watch on the Official Rainbow6Bravo channel on Twitch - Click Here

