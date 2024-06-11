Rainbow Six Siege Operation New Blood Y9S2: Patch Notes, addendum, update size, and more

Rainbow Six Siege Operation New Blood Y9S2 is just hours away, and its release brings much to be excited about. Starting from Recruit Remasters to massive changes coming for both Solis and Fenrir, Operation New Blood will also offer changes to gun load-outs as well as defender secondary gadget updates.

Many updates and changes coming to Rainbow Six Siege Operation New Blood Y9S2 were addressed during the Season Reveal Panel held during the Blast R6 Manchester Major Finals. The event was a huge success with BeastCoast taking home the trophy and Ubisoft receiving the audience's approval on a lot of the updates planned.

This article looks at the New Blood Y9S2 Patch Notes Addendum tweeted by the official Rainbow Six Twitter handle and discusses the updates and bug fixes mentioned along with the patch size.

Operation New Blood Y9S2 Patch Notes Addendum

New Blood Y9S2 Patch Size

The patch size for the Rainbow Six Siege Y9S2 Operation New Blood are as mentioned below for all the platforms:

Ubisoft Connect - 3.45 GB

Steam - 2.8 GB

Xbox One - 3.19 GB

Xbox Series X - 3.56 GB

PlayStation 4 - 3.64 GB

PlayStation 5 - 3.29 GB

New Blood Y9S2 Player Comfort

A last-minute bug in a feature was planned which made the developers push the change a season back after Operation New Blood Y9S2. This change was Rappel Improvements.

Rappel improvements will change Rappel to be instant and the rappel state could be entered from further away. This could be done by holding the rappel input key and sprinting toward the rappel point.

New Blood Y9S2 Bug Fixes: Gameplay

Recruit Remasters coming in Operation New Blood Y9S2 (Image via Ubisoft)

FIXED - Players were able to kill more targets than the Target Drill goal says during Map Training.

FIXED - Enemies were not pinged when scanned by the Observation Tool during an AI Bot battle.

FIXED - The instructional flow couldn't be completed because the dummy couldn't be scanned on the "Maintain 'scan button' to scan an enemy" goal during the Attack tutorial.

FIXED - The instructional flow couldn't be completed as the "Find all opponents by scanning them" could not be accomplished during the Defense tutorial.

FIXED - Talon-8 If Osa picks up Clear Shield when it gets destroyed, it stays in her hand.

FIXED - Operators did not lose points if they destroyed their own gadgets.

FIXED - When Azami's Kiba Barrier is used to strengthen walls, they are not destroyed.

FIXED - AI Bots become trapped in the basement of the memorial chamber on the Clubhouse map in Versus AI mode.

FIXED - The operator UI is incorrectly presented when a scan is performed before the preparation phase duration expires.

FIXED - Downed AI bots move quicker than normal in Versus AI mode.

FIXED - If operators leave and re-enter the electrified area after being downed, they will not sustain electrical damage.

FIXED - Shield damage animation is missing from the Suppressive Fire effect.

FIXED - Players cannot complete the Basics Tutorial if they restart in the middle of training.

New Blood Y9S2 Bug Fixed: Level Design

FIXED - Players can conceal a drone in the ceiling vent found in Red Stairs 2F on the Kanal map.

FIXED - Players could get trapped between two wood piles at EXT Garage on the Kanal map.

FIXED - Players could potentially clip through an archway at EXT Crash Scene on the Border map.

FIXED - Players might become caught between the entrance and the fence at EXT Warehouse on the Clubhouse map.

FIXED - Unfair lines of sight exist through the holes in the tractor cabin situated at 1F Garage on the stadium map in New Blood Y9S2.

FIXED - Window reflection on the Tower map's outside windows is not realistic.

FIXED - When using explosives to damage destructible walls on the Chalet map, they do not break as expected.

FIXED - Players have an unwanted line of sight for spawn eliminations in B Garage on the Consulate map.

FIXED - Operators levitate while lying prone on top of a sofa in the Stadium map's 1F Sunrise bar.

FIXED - Running out from B Yellow Stairs to EXT Courtyard provides players with an unwanted line of sight to EXT Parking on the Consulate map.

FIXED - Echo's Yokai Drone can see through the textures on the ceiling in the 2F Party Room on the Outback map.

FIXED - Echo's Yokai drone can become caught behind a washing machine at B Laundry Storage on the Oregon map.

FIXED - Sens' R.O.U. Projector System becomes caught below various obstacles rather than rolling through them in different spots across multiple maps.FIXED: Throwable and sticky gadgets do not collide with the Christmas tree stand in the 1F VIP Room on the Kafe Dostoyevsky map.

FIXED - Players get to move around the vending machines placed in the 2F Break Room of the Border map in New Blood Y9S2.

FIXED - Players get to navigate over the vending machines placed at 1F Tellers on the Border map.

FIXED - Smoke's Remote Gas Grenade cannot be collected if thrown between a wall and a weapon case in 1F Armory on the Lair map.

FIXED - Maestro's Evil Eye can be accidentally put in the 2F Office on the Chalet map.

FIXED - Defenders can get an unfair advantage on top of a forklift in B Barrels on the Lair map.

FIXED - Players get stuck between a fence and a crate in Damage Lane on the Shooting Range map.

FIXED - Players can reach an advantageous line of sight in 2F Meeting Room on the Consulate map in New Blood Y9S2.

FIXED - Players are able to vault onto a chandelier in 2F Mezzanine on the Outback map.

FIXED - Various collision, asset, and texture issues on maps.

New Blood Y9S2 Bug Fixed: Operators

FIXED - Players can get stuck in FPS POV after detonating Flores' RCE-RATERO Charge.

FIXED - Brava's Kludge Drone can hack more devices than intended if players were to cancel the hack while holding down the shoot button on the controller.

FIXED - Grim's Kawan Hive can affect Vigil permanently if Vigil's ERC-7 is used while leaving and entering the area of effect numerous times.

FIXED - Ram isn't displayed in the Operator Selection phase if the player does not have the operator unlocked in New Blood Y9S2.

FIXED - Tubarao's headgear and uniform thumbnail are displayed instead of Deimos.

FIXED - Tubarao's default headgear uniform appearance is displayed as Deimos.

FIXED - Osa's Talon-8 Clear Shield doesn't protect from flash grenade effects.

FIXED - Deimos' hands are misaligned with the .44 Vendetta when switching weapons while sprinting in New Blood Y9S2.

FIXED - Ying's Candela shows a throw trajectory visualization when deployed on a surface.

FIXED - Deployable devices can be deployed on Alibi's Prisma Holograms.

FIXED - Amaru's Garra Hook can be used on the roof of Range Terrance on the Lair map.

FIXED - Fenrir's F-NATT Dread Mine doesn't react properly if hacked by Brava's Drone while it is active.

FIXED - Demios' DeathMARK charge is not refunded if the Opponents are in a state that deactivates the DeathMARK at the end of the countdown.

FIXED - Fenrir's F-NATT Dread Mine gives back more tickets than what is used if players overlap mines and quickly switch to a deactivated mine while activating another.

New Blood Y9S2 Bug Fixed: User Experience

Updated AI playlists are coming with the new Y9S2 update (Image via Ubisoft)

FIXED - Wrong stats for shield during the pick phase.

FIXED - Missing shield stats when hovering over the ready button while playing as a shield Operator in New Blood Y9S2.

FIXED - 6 bullets are listed for all destruction types in the advanced weapon stats screen.

FIXED - Aiming down sight time isn't reduced with the Iron Sight.

FIXED - The weapon stats are compared to themselves when players select Ready during the prep phase. Also, incorrect weapon stats comparisons are displayed when players select ready during the preparation phase.

FIXED - When a player-operator Observation Tool is destroyed while someone in support mode is watching, the static VFX persists across all Observation Tools for the support-mode player in New Blood Y9S2.

FIXED - An extra UI element is present at the top left of the screen while selecting an Operator during the Planning Phase.

FIXED - The scrollbar does not appear in the Locker after reaching the 4th row of items.

FIXED - Animation issue when exiting rappel while carrying a hostage.

FIXED - Missing image for Versus AI Update notification.

FIXED - AI Bot animations break down if Bots quickly change direction or leave a position on the Nighthaven Labs map.

FIXED - Operator animations break down when players move too close to certain objects on the Herford Base map during Snipers game mode.

FIXED - Operator animations break down when players take the stairs in EXT East Spawn on the Stadium map in New Blood Y9S2.

FIXED - Missing Advanced weapon stats on GONNE-6 secondary.

FIXED - Aiming Down Sight Time and Reload Speed comparison colors are switched up when comparing weapons.

FIXED - The horizontal gauges for Damage, Fire rate, Magazine, and Max capacity used for easier comparison between weapons are only either empty or full, with no values shown in the middle ranges.

FIXED - The text "time needed to aim" and "6 bullets needed" in the shooting record is blurry.

FIXED - Crash to desktop when selecting "Options" for certain returning players.

FIXED - The Return Home button from the Tutorial Rewards modal has no functionality.

FIXED - If the resolution is set higher than a monitor's native resolution, the Monitor and Resolution tabs lose their functionality.

FIXED - Various UI issues in New Blood Y9S2.

FIXED - Various Match Replay issues.

FIXED - Various spectator mode issues.

FIXED - Various localization issues.

New Blood Y9S2 Bug Fixed: Audio

FIXED - Mono audio output does not integrate the sounds into a single stream.

FIXED - Mozzie's Pest Launcher hack SFX plays twice when the player loses control of the drone.

FIXED - Missing audio when players drop down a hatch lying in the prone position.

FIXED - Missing SFX for Solis' SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor if the player is eliminated while enabled.

FIXED - Missing SFX for Nitro Cell when hurled on indestructible surfaces between walls.

FIXED - Various audio problems in New Blood Y9S2.

