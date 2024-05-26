Rainbow Six Siege Membership explained: what is it, perks, and more

Rainbow Six Siege Membership system will replace the Year Pass available previously. This Membership system will be the brand new way players will receive in-game content and customization options. The system will be integrated into the current BattlePass system, allowing players to access the premium tier of rewards and some additional privileges.

In this article, we shall take a look at the Rainbow Six Siege Membership system, all of its details, and find out what it has to offer.

Rainbow Six Siege Membership details explored

The Membership Roadmap and Rewards (Image via Ubisoft)

The old Year Pass system in Rainbow Six Siege, which offered benefits for the whole year, will no longer be in use. A new addition to the Year 9 Roadmap, the new Membership system will be a subscription service replacing the Year Pass.

In this Rainbow Six Siege Membership, players will be able to access certain privileges which are as follows:

10% discount on all Shop items

30% faster BattlePass progression across the duration of the membership

10 BattlePass tokens as a reward to kickstart the upcoming Season

1 Bravo pack with exciting cosmetics inside

The above-mentioned items will be accessible to players as soon as they enroll in the Rainbow Six Siege Membership system. These items will be given out each month during the rebelling date whenever the membership is renewed. This could mean that throughout the three months of a single season, players can potentially get these rewards thrice upon rebelling.

Additional rewards for players who stay Members for the whole season (Image via Ubisoft)

Furthermore, there are certain exclusive cosmetic items that players will receive as a reward for subscribing to the membership system. These rewards will include:

1 full epic bundle which will be given on the 28th of the month

1 legendary item which will be given on the 28th of the month

This Legendary item will be part of a 3-part Legendary Bundle which can be obtained on the 28th of every month. Players who stay subscribed across the three months throughout the season, and receive the three Legendary items, will get an extra Operator Card as a bonus reward.

Rainbow Six Siege players who join during the first week of Year 9 Season 2, will be offered 600 R6 Credits and an exclusive epic bundle available only during that week. The Devs have communicated in the Season Reveal that they want to make Members feel like true VIPs in Rainbow Six Siege. They will be actively listening to community feedback to further improve this new system.

