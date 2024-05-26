What to expect from Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace full release in Y9S2

The Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace full release will be coming with the new season Operation New Blood. It was released in a Beta phase on January 30, 2024, to a small number of the players who had pre-registered. The Marketplace then underwent several updates, one of which even increased the items available for trade.

Featuring weapon skins, uniforms, headgear, and so on, the Marketplace offers players the chance to get their hands on old cosmetics or event-exclusive items in exchange for Rainbow Six Credits. Players can also sell their in-game items.

In this article, we shall take a closer look at the Marketplace full release that will be accompanying Operation New Blood Y9S2.

Marketplace full release coming in Y9S2 Operation New Blood

Onami, Ryuko, Aki No Tsuru, and Glacier are some of the most sought-after skins (Image via Ubisoft)

The Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace is an in-game item trading website where players can trade items like:

Weapon Skins

Headgears

Uniforms

Attachment Skins

Charms

Operator Portraits

Card Backgrounds

Drone Skins

Gadget skins

During the Beta stage, only selected participants who signed up were allowed to trade. Ubisoft eventually allowed players who signed up later to join in, but the trading site was still not open to the general public.

With the release of Y9S1 Operation New Blood, the Marketplace full release will benefit players above Clearance Level 25 who have two-factor authentication enabled. They will get instant access to the website without any further need for registration.

Certain improvements are also coming with the release:

Item Recommendations

Item Price History and Graphs

UX and UI improvements

Ubisoft has not explicitly communicated which in-game items will become tradable yet. However, a recent controversy entailed the listing of Streamer charms that were part of the Twitch Content Creator program. Players were able to trade Streamer charms for a short time, but they were quickly delisted from the Marketplace.

Notable community members of the Siege community have compiled lists of items that are either not available in the Marketplace yet or not coming anytime soon even after the Marketplace full release. Certain items will not be classified as tradable. Examples of non-tradable items include Ranked Charms, GO4 charms, and Streamer charms.

Rainbow Six Siege's rules ahead of Marketplace full release

Marketplace full release will allow players to fill up their transactions tab (Image via Ubisoft)

In-game items in the Marketplace can be bought when another player lists them for sale and you are able to match the purchase offer. The buy and sell offers can remain active for a period of 30 days, after which they get taken down automatically.

For every transaction, Rainbow Six Siege will charge a 10% fee from the seller in the form of R6 Credits. This means that if you sell an item for 1000 R6 Credits, you will only receive 900 as Ubisoft will charge 100 (10%) as a transaction fee.

Orders can be canceled before the final transaction. However, completed orders, with the items already having been traded, cannot be refunded or canceled. Orders are created and resolved on a first-come-first-serve basis. The Marketplace follows Ubisoft's Terms of Use and Rainbow Six Siege Code of Conduct. Therefore, any effort to utilize the Marketplace to obtain an unfair advantage or avoid other constraints may be penalized by Ubisoft.

