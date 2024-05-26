Upcoming Solis changes in Rainbow Six Siege Operation New Blood (Y9S2)

Certain upcoming Solis changes aim to balance and bring her down in line with all other defenders. Since her release, Solis has been dominating the anti-intel game for defenders. Her gadget offers an arguably unfair advantage as she can deny attacker drones and discourage players from setting up drones in bomb sites during the prep phase.

Planned and announced to the public in the Year 9 roadmap, the Rainbow Six Siege balancing team is looking at balancing her kit, which will come in two parts. The first part of these planned Solis changes will be coming with Y9S2 Operation New Blood.

In this article, we take a look at what these upcoming Solis changes are and how they will affect her playstyle.

The Upcoming Solis changes in Operation New Blood Rainbow Six Siege

SPEC-IO duration is going to be reduced in upcoming Solis changes (Image via Ubisoft)

Solis will no longer be able to use her gadget SPEC-IO Electro Sensor during the prep phase. Once the prep phase is over, she can activate her gadget and use it to spot drones, attackers on cams, and specific attackers with electronic gadgets like Lion, Finka, Blitz, Nook, etc.

Furthermore, the duration of her gadget will now be reduced to 10 seconds from 20 seconds. Additionally, the SPEC-IO Electro Sensor can only be reactivated after the gadget bar is 100% charged.

The gadget's detection range will be increased, which means that Solis will have to put herself in more dangerous positions to detect attacker electronics. Lastly, she will lose her Impact Grenades, with Proximity mines replacing them.

How the Upcoming Solis changes will impact her in Rainbow Six Siege New Blood

Upcoming Solis change will replace her Impact Grenades with Proximity Sensors (Image via Ubisoft)

Earlier, Solis could detect drones during the prep phase using her SPEC-IO Electro Sensor. This made her a good defender to pick on any map in Rainbow Six Siege. This primarily posed a problem for the fundamental idea of what the prep phase offers in Rainbow Six Siege. It discouraged attackers from droning and players who used to hide drones in specific spots were punished by having their drones detected and destroyed.

Solis can now use her gadget for only 10 seconds and will have to wait for a full charge before it is available again. The reduced duration will make it hard for Solis players to utilize her gadget effectively. This significant change will punish players who activate her gadget only to roam around to gather non-specific intel, thus lifting her skill ceiling higher while making her balanced.

Although for the wider range of audiences, it can be expected that with these upcoming Solis changes, she will have significantly less impact in matches. Losing her Impact Grenades will make her less of a fragger who can jump out and more of a support that supplies intel. How to utilize this 10-second duration to its maximum potential by making objective plays like spotting attacker electronics, defuser denial, plant denial, and so on, will come down to players' strategy and playstyle.

