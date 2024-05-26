Upcoming Fenrir changes in Rainbow Six Siege Operation New Blood (Y9S2)

Ubisoft has officially announced all the Fenrir changes in Rainbow Six Siege Operation New Blood. Fenrir has been a strong Operator since his 2023 release with Operation Dread Factor. His primary gadget, the F-NATT Dread Mines, dominated the Rainbow Six Siege ranked meta, and he was often banned in most games due to his trapping ability. However, the defender will finally see some changes made to his kit for balancing.

Operation New Blood will bring the first set of changes for his primary gadget, alongside Solis. This article will list all Fenrir changes you can expect in Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Season 2.

All Fenrir changes in Rainbow Six Siege Operation New Blood explained

Fenrir's F-NATT will see a nerf (Image via Ubisoft)

One of the first notable Fenrir changes in Rainbow Six Siege Operation New Blood is that his F-NATT mines are reduced to four, from five. Additionally, Fenrir can only activate two of his Dread Mines instead of three.

Moreover, the mines are no longer bulletproof and will force you to put them in better positions to avoid being shot by the enemy. However, once an F-NATT mine is destroyed, the code will be refunded to you due to its reduction.

Moving on to his loadout and secondary gadgets, Ubisoft is also removing the Barbed Wires from his kit, as they are too strong to pair with the F-NATT Dread Mines. They are now replaced with the Observation Blocker. According to Ubisoft, if placed properly, this secondary tool helps conceal the location of his mines.

What more to expect from Rainbow Six Siege Operation New Blood?

Solis and Fenrir changes in Rainbow Six Siege is set to arrive soon (Image via Ubisoft)

Aside from the Fenrir changes in Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Season 2, you can also expect a part one update for Solis, where the Colombian Operator will also see various changes made to her SPEC-IO Electro Sensor. For starters, her sensor will no longer work in the preparation phase and will have a reduced scanning range.

Along with losing access to her Impact Grenades, she can only detect the active drones.

This change is huge as she has also been one of the dominating defenders in the game, alongside Fenrir. However, much like Grim, both Fenrir and Solis will see another part of the update for their primary gadget and loadout in the future.

As of now, Ubisoft has not revealed anything regarding the second update for both the defenders, however, you can expect it soon as it is scheduled for Year 9 Season 3.

Check out more on Rainbow Six Siege if you liked this article:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback