Rainbow Six Siege 2 is reportedly in development, title and more leaked

According to recent leaks, Ubisoft is reportedly developing a sequel to Rainbow Six Siege, tentatively titled "Rainbow Six Siege X". This information was first shared by @fraxiswinning on X, a well-known leaker in the R6 community, who has posted multiple updates suggesting the game's development.

Since its release in 2015, Rainbow Six Siege has become a significant title in the first-person shooter genre, renowned for its tactical gameplay and strong emphasis on team coordination. Over the years, it has maintained a huge player base and has been a staple in the esports scene.

That said, here's everything we know about the Rainbow Six Siege sequel so far from the leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Leaks suggest Rainbow Six Siege 2 might be in development

The leaker @fraxiswinning has shared several posts, each providing snippets of information about the upcoming R6 game. In one post, they clarified that the project was initially codenamed "Modernized Siege" but was renamed to "Siege X" (which is now considered the final title).

The "Seige X" is likely to arrive during the 10th anniversary of the original game, which is on December 1, 2025. In another post, the leaker mentioned that the Year 10 Season 1 operator is named Rauora, with the codename Curtain, and Year 10 Season 3 is codenamed Heist.

Additionally, it's been suggested that "Siege X" will feature a massive engine overhaul, and visual upgrades that include enhanced textures and character models, aiming to modernize the game's aesthetics as well as performance. The game could be announced during the final day of Six Invitational 2025, which is February 16, 2025.

As of now, these details remain speculative, and there has been no official confirmation from Ubisoft regarding the development or release of "Siege X". The gaming community eagerly awaits an official announcement to validate these claims.

